Free Fire OB43 Advance Server Activation Codes: List, steps to get, and more

Garena has begun preparing the stage for the release of the Free Fire OB43 update, and the registration for the Advance Server is now open. You can head to the official website and enrol to stand a chance to receive the Activation Code that is mandatory to access the client upon its release at a later date.

Once the OB43 Advance Server is launched, not only can you experience the features, but also report any bugs that you encounter to stand a chance of receiving Diamonds in your account. One troubling problem is that many players do not receive the code upon registration.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server Activation Code list

OB43 Advance Server Activation Code is given post registration

Here is a list of Free Fire OB43 Advance Server Activation Codes that you can use in-game if you do not receive one post-registration:

J4BHNYTA2S8FRV5I

A4VX77BES3SBLHK1

EVNA1RIN2QU2PTL7

PKRVMIUW7CIGMSRO

R1Q0AD55S71XCJAL

L6VROWG206NPNPSF

CDIZIVHA8EATOPC7

FBZ2C2B0K5JZBRL7

Note: These codes are single-use and will expire post-usage. Thus, if you receive an error during the Advance Server, it simply means that the code has already been used. As a result, you cannot use it and will have to look for other alternatives.

How to get Free Fire OB43 Advance Server Activation Code

You can register for OB43 Advance Server using Facebook or Google account

You must sign up on the official Advance Server website to receive the Activation Code. The detailed procedure for it is as follows:

Step 1: Use this link to visit Advance Server’s official website.

Use this link to visit Advance Server’s official website. Step 2: Sign in using a Facebook or Google account linked to your in-game ID.

Sign in using a Facebook or Google account linked to your in-game ID. Step 3: Provide an active email address and press the Join Now button to complete the procedure.

Once the application is passed, you will receive the Activation Code.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server start date

The OB43 Advance Server starts in early January (Image via Garena)

As per the official website, the OB43 Advance Server will commence on January 5, 2023. It will continue for two weeks before concluding on January 19, 2023. During this period, the developers will implement the majority of the upcoming features for you to test out. Your progress from the Advance Server will be deleted after the period ends, but you can play on the official server as usual.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server APK release date and download link

Click the download button to get the APK file (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB43 Advance Server APK will be available for download on January 5, 2023, i.e., the same day as the servers open. The download link for the file will be available on the official website, and you can follow this procedure to get it upon its release:

Step 1: Open the Advance Server website and sign into the account used during the registration.

Open the Advance Server website and sign into the account used during the registration. Step 2: Press the APK download button to begin the download.

Press the APK download button to begin the download. Step 3: After the download, enable the Install From Unknown Sources option and complete the installation.

After the download, enable the Install From Unknown Sources option and complete the installation. Step 4: Launch the game and provide the Activation Code to gain access to the Advance Server.

Subsequently, you can play the Advance Server to test the features before the Free Fire OB43 update.

