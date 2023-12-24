Free Fire OB43 update expected release date and more details

By implementing constant updates, Garena has managed to maintain Free Fire’s position as one of the most-played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The much-awaited OB43 update will be the first major patch in 2024, and its new features will play a significant role in influencing the course of the game in the upcoming year.

Before the update’s release, players will have a chance to explore the content on the Advance Server. This client also allows the developers to collect valuable player feedback to shape the in-game features and release the most polished ones.

Free Fire OB43 update expected release date

The expected release date of OB43 is January 24, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Garena does not deviate much when releasing Free Fire updates, which are consistent with the introduction of the new Gold Royale and Weapon Royale. If the developers maintain the same schedule, the much-awaited OB43 update may be available to players on January 24, 2023, the day two Luck Royales refresh.

Maintenance is expected before the update, and once the developers roll out the content, one should be good to go. Alongside the features, an array of rewards also await, offered as an incentive to get the latest version.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server details

The Advance Server is anticipated to begin in early January 2024 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Server is a unique application similar to the beta version. It serves as a platform for Garena to evaluate new features two weeks before rolling them out in the update.

The OB43 iteration of the Advance Server can be expected between January 7 and 12. The download will be available the same day the developers open the doors to the client.

The registrations will be available a few days in advance. This phase is essential for players as they can register through the official website to receive an Activation Code that will be important to gain access to the Advance Server.

Free Fire OB43 Advance Server registration procedure

You can register using the official website (Image via Garena)

To register for the Advance Server, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Open any web browser and load the Advance Server website. This web page is not accessible now and will soon be available.

Open any web browser and load the Advance Server website. This web page is not accessible now and will soon be available. Step 2: Use your Facebook or Google account to sign up and provide your active email address to apply.

Once successful, you will receive the Activation Code that you can use to take part in the client.

Even though Garena follows a cyclic schedule for Free Fire updates, the dates referenced in the previous sections are expectations based on the last few patches. The developers have not yet revealed any information about the update or the Advance Server. However, they are expected to provide more details in the next few weeks.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.