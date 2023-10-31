Free Fire OB42 update APK download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB42 is among the year's more extensive updates. It touches almost every aspect of the game, like numerous character ability reworks, weapon adjustments, and guild system overhauls.

The patch notes have already been listed on the game's website, and the update is available for distribution on the virtual storefronts.

There will be zero downtime, unlike the previous patches, and hence, you can enjoy the new features as soon as you install the update. More details about the update, along with the download link, are offered below.

Free Fire OB42 update APK download link

Google Play Store is where you will be able to download the latest version (Image via Google Play Store)

You can access the game's page on the Google Play Store using the link given below:

Free Fire OB42 update on the Google Play Store

You should only obtain the OB42 version through official means, such as the Google Play Store, since Garena does not list an APK on the game's website.

Additionally, the developers advise players not to download unauthorized files from third-party websites, as doing so could have severe ramifications.

Here are the steps to get the latest Free Fire OB42 version through the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Use the link provided earlier to open the game's page. Alternatively, you can manually search for the battle royale title in the store.

Several alluring rewards await the player on the other side. Additionally, new items will be up for grabs in the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale.

Free Fire OB42 update features

The OB42 update brings in an entire bouquet of changes (Image via Garena)

The update comes in hot with many changes from map to character. The developers shared various teasers on the social media handles and made the patch notes available before the update's release, highlighting the fundamental changes.

Some of the essential features in Free Fire OB42 update are:

Battle Royale economy balance

New item type: Device (Active Skill Card, Portal Go, Energizer, Mini Turret, Heal UAV Lite, and New Gloo Maker attachments)

BR Shifting safe zone and out-of-zone debuff

New CS Special Mode: The Epic Battle

Guild System Revamp (New activity system, level system, guild token, and store)

Snow-covered Bermuda Snowfields

Map balance adjustment

New Ignis character

Character rework and adjustments

Falco pet rework

Multiple weapon adjustments

Gameplay improvements

Loadout adjustments

System Optimization

New rank rewards

Map pool adjustments

Craftland mode improvements

Here is the link to the OB42 update patch notes.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India. Players from the region should refrain from playing the game. Garena has announced a special Indian version expected to be released very soon.

