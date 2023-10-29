Free Fire OB42 update release date and expected time

Garena is all set to deliver the much-awaited Free Fire OB42 update in the coming days after weeks of testing during the Advance Server. The patch notes are already out, providing a sneak peek of what the players can experience on the other side of the major update. It wouldn't be long before the game's community will be able to dive into the new content that has been planned.
The character adjustments and Bermuda map changes are at the heart of the update, while the new overhauled guild system is set to elevate the overall experience. The battle royale mode adjustments are also a significant part of the patch that will change the entire dynamics.
Free Fire OB42 update release date
Garena has announced that the Free Fire OB42 update is scheduled for October 31, 2023. The developers have posted several teasers on their social media handles highlighting the key features as a build-up to the fifth major update of the year.
Besides the boatload of new features, you can also enjoy exciting events, further incentivizing the individuals to download the patch and play the game.
Free Fire OB42 update expected release time
Garena releases patches for all the regions at the same time. Free Fire OB42 update is expected to go live at:
- 9:00 pm PDT previous day (GMT -12:30)
- 4:00 am UTC
- 5:00 am CET (GMT + 1)
- 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)
- 11 am WIB (GMT +7)
- 12 pm SGT (GMT +8)
Although the developers have yet to announce an official time, this is a well-calculated approximation based on recent tendencies.
Starting from the OB40 update released earlier this year, the developers have got rid of the extended maintenance hours, and players can indulge in the latest version right after downloading the patch.
New Free Fire OB42 update features
The critical components of the feature-rich OB42 update are as follows:
- Battle Royale – Economy changes, new devices, moving safe zones, and more adjustments
- New CS Special Mode available
- New CS-Ranked Season starts on December 1, 2023
- New Guild System – Activation system, interaction features, guild wars, and optimizations
- Zombie Invasion optimization
- Triple Wolves Optimization
- Bermuda Snow and Frozen Lake
- Bermuda map adjustments: Peak and Hangar
- New Ignis character with Flame Mirage ability
- Character changes – Nikita, Joseph, and Jai
- Pet Changes – Falco
- Character Balance Changes – Sonia, Nairi, Thiva, Dimitri, Orion, A124, Homer, Wukong, and Iris
- Other skill adjustments: A124, Skyler, and Tatsuya
- Multiple Weapon Adjustments
Alongside these changes, a number of system optimizations are also part of the OB42 update. All of these introductions will indeed up the game and take the experience a notch higher.
