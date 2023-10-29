Free Fire OB42 update release date and expected time

Garena is all set to deliver the much-awaited Free Fire OB42 update in the coming days after weeks of testing during the Advance Server. The patch notes are already out, providing a sneak peek of what the players can experience on the other side of the major update. It wouldn't be long before the game's community will be able to dive into the new content that has been planned.

The character adjustments and Bermuda map changes are at the heart of the update, while the new overhauled guild system is set to elevate the overall experience. The battle royale mode adjustments are also a significant part of the patch that will change the entire dynamics.

Free Fire OB42 update release date

The OB42 update is slated to be released on October 31, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Garena has announced that the Free Fire OB42 update is scheduled for October 31, 2023. The developers have posted several teasers on their social media handles highlighting the key features as a build-up to the fifth major update of the year.

Besides the boatload of new features, you can also enjoy exciting events, further incentivizing the individuals to download the patch and play the game.

Free Fire OB42 update expected release time

The following are the expected release times for the update across the various regions (Image via Garena)

Garena releases patches for all the regions at the same time. Free Fire OB42 update is expected to go live at:

9:00 pm PDT previous day (GMT -12:30)

4:00 am UTC

5:00 am CET (GMT + 1)

9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

11 am WIB (GMT +7)

12 pm SGT (GMT +8)

Although the developers have yet to announce an official time, this is a well-calculated approximation based on recent tendencies.

Starting from the OB40 update released earlier this year, the developers have got rid of the extended maintenance hours, and players can indulge in the latest version right after downloading the patch.

New Free Fire OB42 update features

The update is set to feature loads of new features (Image via Garena)

The critical components of the feature-rich OB42 update are as follows:

Battle Royale – Economy changes, new devices, moving safe zones, and more adjustments

New CS Special Mode available

New CS-Ranked Season starts on December 1, 2023

New Guild System – Activation system, interaction features, guild wars, and optimizations

Zombie Invasion optimization

Triple Wolves Optimization

Bermuda Snow and Frozen Lake

Bermuda map adjustments: Peak and Hangar

New Ignis character with Flame Mirage ability

Character changes – Nikita, Joseph, and Jai

Pet Changes – Falco

Character Balance Changes – Sonia, Nairi, Thiva, Dimitri, Orion, A124, Homer, Wukong, and Iris

Other skill adjustments: A124, Skyler, and Tatsuya

Multiple Weapon Adjustments

Alongside these changes, a number of system optimizations are also part of the OB42 update. All of these introductions will indeed up the game and take the experience a notch higher.

