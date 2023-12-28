How to register for Free Fire OB43 Advance Server

Before releasing a big patch, Free Fire releases Advance Servers to detect bugs and assess players' reception to the update. Upon finding any glitches in these servers, you can report it on the official page and earn 1,000 FF Diamonds. One such server is around the corner since Garena is set to roll out the much-anticipated OB43 update. Accordingly, the pre-registration procedure for its Advance Server has gone live.

Pre-registering for the OB43 Advance Server will give you a chance to receive an Activation Code. It will allow you to enter the server and experience the tentative fresh features of the upcoming update. However, not all registered players receive these codes, as only a limited number are released.

This article will discuss how you can pre-register for the upcoming OB43 Advance Server and get a chance to see what Garena has in store for the upcoming update.

How to pre-register for the Free Fire OB43 Advance Server?

Garena has begun the pre-registrations for the upcoming Free Fire OB43 Advance Server, which will begin on January 5, 2024, and end on January 19, 2024. Completing the registration process will give you a chance to get an Activation Code to enter the server and see the tentative features that may make their way to the final OB43 update.

Here is the step-by-step procedure to pre-register for the OB43 Advance Server:

Step 1: Open any browser on your device and search "Free Fire OB43 Advanced Server," or click this link.

Completing this procedure will offer an opportunity to get an Activation Code that is needed to enter the Advance Server. Also, the page features a link to install the APK file of the server, which will get active on January 5, 2024. Moreover, the file could consume over 1.0 GB of space, excluding the additional in-game installations.

How to report bugs to earn Free Fire Diamonds on the OB43 Advance Server?

The Advance Server is an excellent mode to earn Free Fire Diamonds for free. All you need to do is enter the server, hunt for bugs, and report them to the "Bug Report" section on the official page.

Follow the given steps to report a bug on the OB43 Advance Server:

Step 1: Play the Advance Server, and upon finding any glitches, take a screenshot or record a video.

Play the Advance Server, and upon finding any glitches, take a screenshot or record a video. Step 2: Head to the official Advance Server page of the game.

Head to the official Advance Server page of the game. Step 3: Go to the "Bug Report" section.

Go to the "Bug Report" section. Step 4: Submit the screenshot or video and the description of the issues you encountered in the server.

Completing this procedure can reward you with 1,000 Free Fire Diamonds.

