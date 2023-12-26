Garena Free Fire codes for December 26, 2023: Get free skins and emotes

The desire for in-game cosmetics leads many Free Fire players to spend diamonds on different events. Those who cannot afford the currency rely on free alternatives like redeem codes, which give away a range of exclusive rewards for free. The effort required to use a redeem code is minimal, and you can do it in minutes.

It should be noted that every redeem code functions for a limited period while also having server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 26, 2023

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes you can use to obtain free skins and emotes in the battle royale title:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have server restrictions and ambiguous expiration dates. As a result, they may not work for everyone. If you face an error message during the redemption process, you should wait for Garena to drop new redeem codes for your server.

Steps to use redeem codes on December 26, 2023

The Rewards Redemption Site is the name of the online portal that Garena has developed for Free Fire players to use redeem codes. To use a redeem code and obtain its rewards, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. You can also use this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the relevant login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the home page, sign in using the platform associated with your in-game ID. There are a total of six options available, with some of the most popular being Facebook, Google, and X.

If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. If you own such an account, link it to any of the platforms provided above.

Step 3: Place an FF redeem code in the relevant text field on the screen. Copy and paste the code to avoid errors.

Place a redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button. Your redemption status will be displayed via a dialog box.

In case of successful redemption, you can collect the FF rewards of the redeem code from the in-game mail section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.