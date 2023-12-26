Garena Free Fire codes for December 26, 2023: Get free skins and emotes

The desire for in-game cosmetics leads many Free Fire players to spend diamonds on different events. Those who cannot afford the currency rely on free alternatives like redeem codes, which give away a range of exclusive rewards for free. The effort required to use a redeem code is minimal, and you can do it in minutes.
It should be noted that every redeem code functions for a limited period while also having server restrictions.
Free Fire redeem codes for December 26, 2023
Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes you can use to obtain free skins and emotes in the battle royale title:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11WFNPP956
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
Emotes
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have server restrictions and ambiguous expiration dates. As a result, they may not work for everyone. If you face an error message during the redemption process, you should wait for Garena to drop new redeem codes for your server.
Steps to use redeem codes on December 26, 2023
The Rewards Redemption Site is the name of the online portal that Garena has developed for Free Fire players to use redeem codes. To use a redeem code and obtain its rewards, you can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. You can also use this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Once you're on the home page, sign in using the platform associated with your in-game ID. There are a total of six options available, with some of the most popular being Facebook, Google, and X.
If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. If you own such an account, link it to any of the platforms provided above.
Step 3: Place an FF redeem code in the relevant text field on the screen. Copy and paste the code to avoid errors.
Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button. Your redemption status will be displayed via a dialog box.
In case of successful redemption, you can collect the FF rewards of the redeem code from the in-game mail section.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.