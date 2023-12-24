Garena Free Fire codes for December 24, 2023: Get free pets and costume bundles 

Through the use of redeem codes in Free Fire, players have a simple way to acquire free items. These codes allow them to receive premium in-game cosmetics without spending money on diamonds. Garena occasionally releases new codes for the battle royale title, with each one only working for the server for which it was released.

After having a functioning code, you should visit the Rewards Redemption Site and perform complete the process. If it succeeds, the rewards will get deposited to your Free Fire account, and you can retrieve them through the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 24, 2023

You can employ the Free Fire redeem codes specified below and receive pets and costume bundles in the battle royale title:

Pets:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes contain server restrictions and unclear expiration dates. These factors can prevent them from working for every player. If you receive an error message during the redemption process, please wait for Garena to provide new redeem codes for your server.

Step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 24, 2023

Compared to other methods of getting free rewards in Free Fire, redeem codes are easier to use and do not require much effort. To complete the process, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: To get started, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. Click on this link to reach it.

Select the relevant login choice from the list of six available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must finish the login process using the option connected to your in-game account. You will be presented with six different options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.

Guest accounts are not permitted to be used for redemption, according to the Rewards Redemption Site. Consequently, you should connect such accounts to any of the abovementioned platforms. You can use the codes after linking the guest accounts.

Step 3: Paste the FF codes into the text box on the screen after logging in. Ensure there aren't any typos while inserting them.

Put the redeem code into the text box that you see on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, clicking the "Confirm" button will complete the redemption. After that, there will be a dialog window that will show the procedure's status.

You may eventually open the battle royale title and claim the special rewards associated with the codes.

