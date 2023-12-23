Garena Free Fire codes for December 23, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

The Free Fire community is very fond of cosmetics and other in-game accessories. These items are often in high demand, and a lot of players go to great lengths to acquire them, with many even spending real money on diamonds, the virtual currency needed to buy them. However, those who cannot afford to do so rely on free alternative methods, such as the use of redeem codes.

In the last few years, Garena has released tons of redeem codes, catering to the massive audience that the game possesses. Each one provides a distinct reward, ranging from skins, costumes, and vouchers to characters, pets, and more.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 23, 2023

You will acquire vouchers and characters using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have uncertain expiration dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage capacities. This means they might not work for everyone. If you face an error message during redemption, there is nothing you can do but wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes on December 23, 2023

If you are not familiar with the code redemption process, these instructions will assist you:

Step 1: Using any web browser, go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Select the login choice corresponding to your in-game FF account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the platforms you see on the home page to sign in. However, make sure it is linked to your Free Fire account. Here are your choices:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X

Garena has specified that you cannot use redeem codes on the website if you have a guest account. To be eligible for the redemption procedure, such accounts must be linked to one of the specified platforms.

You should accurately insert the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon logging in, input an FF redeem code in the text field on the screen and click the "Confirm" button. A dialog window will display the redemption status.

If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you can open the battle royale title and claim the rewards from the mail section. The items are typically deposited instantly, but they may take up to 24 hours to be sent.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.