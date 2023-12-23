Garena Free Fire codes for December 23, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

The Free Fire community is very fond of cosmetics and other in-game accessories. These items are often in high demand, and a lot of players go to great lengths to acquire them, with many even spending real money on diamonds, the virtual currency needed to buy them. However, those who cannot afford to do so rely on free alternative methods, such as the use of redeem codes.
In the last few years, Garena has released tons of redeem codes, catering to the massive audience that the game possesses. Each one provides a distinct reward, ranging from skins, costumes, and vouchers to characters, pets, and more.
Free Fire redeem codes for December 23, 2023
You will acquire vouchers and characters using the Free Fire redeem codes below:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have uncertain expiration dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage capacities. This means they might not work for everyone. If you face an error message during redemption, there is nothing you can do but wait for new redeem codes to be released.
Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes on December 23, 2023
If you are not familiar with the code redemption process, these instructions will assist you:
Step 1: Using any web browser, go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).
Step 2: Use one of the platforms you see on the home page to sign in. However, make sure it is linked to your Free Fire account. Here are your choices:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
- X
Garena has specified that you cannot use redeem codes on the website if you have a guest account. To be eligible for the redemption procedure, such accounts must be linked to one of the specified platforms.
Step 3: Upon logging in, input an FF redeem code in the text field on the screen and click the "Confirm" button. A dialog window will display the redemption status.
If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you can open the battle royale title and claim the rewards from the mail section. The items are typically deposited instantly, but they may take up to 24 hours to be sent.
