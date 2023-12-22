Garena Free Fire codes for December 22, 2023: Get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

Few things excite the Free Fire community more than the release of new redeem codes. These character combinations are helpful since they provide a wide range of in-game rewards at no cost. This means those who don't have sufficient diamonds (virtual currency) to spend can use them to obtain different items for free.

Upon the release of a new redeem code, you should head to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there. You should be quick to do so, as each redeem code is valid for a limited period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and gloo wall skins (December 22, 2023)

You will receive diamonds and gloo wall skins when you use the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Not everyone will be able to use the Free Fire redeem codes above, as they all have unclear expiration dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits. If you receive an error message during redemption, you must wait for Garena to drop new redeem codes.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 22, 2023

Refer to the steps below to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site through any browser on your mobile device.

Choose one platform from the six available options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use an internet platform linked to your Free Fire account to log in. You can use one of the six options: Apple ID, Huawei ID, Facebook, VK, Google, and Twitter.

Please remember that individuals with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes. If you are a guest account holder, link it to any one of the supported platforms. To link such accounts, visit the in-game mail section.

Step 3: A text field will appear on the screen. This is where you should input a redeem code. Try not to make any mistakes because that could prevent a successful redemption.

Click on the "Confirm" button after you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button. The redemption status will appear in a dialog box.

If successful, open the battle royale title and claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

