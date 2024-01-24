Free Fire OB43 update: APK link, download size, and more

Garena has finally unrolled the much-anticipated Free Fire OB43 update, introducing a new Ryden character and many other features. Although some lucky players experienced these additions beforehand in the Free Fire OB43 Advanced Server a few weeks ago, the rest had to wait for the final patch release. Finally, the developer has incorporated the update, and you may wonder how you can install its new file.

This article will explain how to install the Free Fire OB43 update file, its download size, and everything you need to know.

How to install the Free Fire OB43 update's APK file?

Ryden character (Image via Garena)

It's important to note that Garena doesn't recommend downloading the new files via any third-party resources or links. This is because installing them via any unofficial source can compromise your device's security. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that you install the Free Fire OB43 update file via an official source.

While Android users can install the file via the Google Play Store, iOS users can do so via the App Store. Below are the Google Play Store link (for Android users) and App Store link (for iOS users) to install the fresh patch:

To download the fresh patch from the Google Play store, click here.

To download the fresh patch from the App Store, click here.

Given below is the step-by-step procedure to install the fresh file:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Step 2: Search Free Fire in the search bar and find the title.

Search Free Fire in the search bar and find the title. Step 3: Tap the "Update" or "Install" button if you haven't downloaded the title.

Tap the "Update" or "Install" button if you haven't downloaded the title. Step 4: Wait for the installation to complete.

Following these procedures, you will install the new Free Fire OB43 update file on your device. You can follow the same procedure if you're an iOS user, but visit the App Store instead of the Google Play Store.

Note that although the file size to install Free Fire is 587 MB on Google Play Store, you must have approximately 1 GB of extra space on your device, as there'll be additional in-app installation. Moreover, to install the update's file, you must have at least 400 MB of additional space on your device.

What are the key features of the Free Fire OB43 update?

Battle Royale updates (Image via Garena)

Given below are the fresh additions the update has brought to the game:

New Ryden character

Character ability reworks of Sonia, Santino, and Orion

Character balance adjustments of Ignis, Homer, Tatsuya, Antonio, Chrono, and Wukong

New Chaos-themed events

Combat trait

Map changes

Vehicle optimizations in Battle Royale mode

Clash Squad adjustments

Weapon balance updates.

Check out the Free Fire OB43 update patch notes to learn about these features in more detail.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive variant, Free Fire Max.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.