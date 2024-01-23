Free Fire OB43 update patch notes: new Ryden character and more

Garena has finally unveiled the Free Fire OB43 update's features on its website. Although many players were lucky enough to witness them in the OB43 Advanced server, conducted a few weeks back, many had to wait until the final patch release to experience them. Finally, these features are set to arrive in the game on January 24, 2024.

The much-anticipated Free Fire OB43 update will introduce a plethora of new content, and this article will discuss the same.

Free Fire OB43 update patch notes

Here are the new content the Free Fire OB43 update will introduce:

1) New Character: Ryden

Ryden (Image via Garena)

Ryden is skilled with releasing a destructible explosive spider toward his target, which catches the first enemy it spots within five meters, reduces its speed by 80%, causes 10 HP loss per second, and this effect lasts for three seconds. Within 10 seconds, clicking the skill button again will stop the spider's movement. This active ability's cooldown is 75 seconds.

2) Character Rework

2.1) Sonia

Assessing various feedbacks from players, Garena has phased out Sonia's revival feature and retained her final act of defiance.

2.2) Santino

After the Free Fire OB43 update, Santino will have a ramped-up teleportation skill.

2.3) Orion

The Orion's chase potential has been reduced.

3) Character balance adjustments

3.1) Ignis: Ignis' flam screen will now have enhanced dimensions and impacts.

3.2) Homer: Homer's tracking skills have been given a boost. With a widened explosion range, his active ability has been given a shortened cooldown of 60 seconds.

3.3) Tatsuya: The number of times Tatsuya's skill stacks has been reduced.

3.4) Antonio: Antonio's shield has been given a balanced strength to keep the fight fair.

3.5) Chrono: Chrono's ability's cooldown has been decreased to 75 seconds.

3.6) Wukong: After activating its active ability, Wukong's movement speed used to get slow. This won't be the case after the Free Fire OB43 update.

4) Other adjustments

Other adjustments (Image via Garena)

K will no longer be able to reset Ford's skill cooldown.

Alvaro's awakening skill's trajectory has been optimized.

The Arvon pet skill's operation has been optimized.

Homer's skill will now be unaffected by any obstacles. He can now accurately hit the enemy upon locking a target.

5) Chaos events

Players can now pick their favorite events by voting for them, which will be brought into the Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches.

Events to pick from: Runaway Plane, Cyber Mushroom, Unusual Arrival, Power Surge, Arsenal Eruption, New in Stock, Safe Zone Disrupted, and Mission Carnival.

6) Combat Trait (Loadout redesigned)

You'll be offered the chance to choose a Combat Trait that best fits your playstyle to produce enhanced gameplay.

7) Map

7.1) Nexterra rework: Fresh battle zones have been introduced, featuring an array of buildings.

7.2) Zipway: The parachute spot options in the Nexterra map have been upgraded, replacing the old empty Zipway.

7.3) Grav Labs: The indoor layouts of Nexterra's Grav Labs have been reworked.

8) Battle Royale

Battle Royale (Image via Garena)

Various vehicles have been enhanced in the Battle Royale mode:

Pickup Truck: It will now carry up to four players.

It will now carry up to four players. Jeep: Speed has been increased.

Speed has been increased. Tuk Tuk: Increase in acceleration, speed, and HP.

Increase in acceleration, speed, and HP. Amphibian: Increase in speed and HP.

Increase in speed and HP. Monster Truck: Increase in collision DMG and HP.

Increase in collision DMG and HP. Sports Car: Increased HP and collision DMG.

Increased HP and collision DMG. Motorbike: Reduced collision DMG.

9) Clash Squad

9.1) CS in-match quests

Random in-match quests will appear in CS matches. Completing these quests will unlock corresponding events.

9.2) Other Clash Squad adjustments

Some optimizations have been made to the CS Cash button in the store interface.

A prompt will appear on the loading screen if you're matched into a special mode.

After the new ranked season on February 1, 2024, Cyber Airdrops will be temporarily removed.

10) Weapons

Weapon adjustment in the Free Fire OB43 update. (Image via Garena)

Kingfisher: Damage: +7%, Range: -10%

Damage: +7%, Range: -10% G36: Damage: +3%, Accuracy: +5%

Damage: +3%, Accuracy: +5% M500: Headshot damage: +5%

Headshot damage: +5% M60: Maximum damage: -10%

Maximum damage: -10% Trogon: Damage: -7%, Magazine count: -3

Damage: -7%, Magazine count: -3 VS: Rate of fire: +10%

These were the features of the Free Fire OB43 update. To learn about them in more detail, visit the title's official website.

Follow Sportskeeda's Free Fire section to stay updated regarding any new content in the title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.