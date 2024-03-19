Free Fire OB44 Advance Server APK release date, download link, and more

The Free Fire OB44 Advance Server is scheduled to go live very soon, and the player base is excited to see all the new features it will bring. Per the official timeline, the server will open on March 22, 2024, and will be available until April 3, 2024. The developers will then prepare the battle royale game for the OB44 update.

Android users will be able to download the Free Fire OB44 Advance Server by using the APK file available on the server’s website. iOS users, on the other hand, will not be able to access the test server and will have to wait until the new features reach the official version of the game.

Free Fire OB44 Advance Server APK release date and download link

Timeline of the OB44 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB44 Advance Server’s APK file will be made available on the day of the server’s opening, i.e., March 22, 2024. Players will be able to download it from the official website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com.

The file will be 800 MB – 1 GB in size, and gamers must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices to complete the download and installation procedures.

It is worth noting that not everyone who downloads the server will be able to gain access to it. Only those who receive the Activation Code will be able to try out the new features.

Another thing to note is that the progress made in the Advance Server will not be carried over to the global version of the game. Instead, it will get erased as soon as the server closes on April 3, 2024.

How to get an Activation Code to access the Free Fire OB44 Advance Server

Download the Advance Server using the APK file (Image via Garena)

As specified above, the Activation Code is necessary to get into the Advance Server. You will receive it after completing the registration process.

Here's how to register:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire OB44 Advance Server website on any web browser on your device.

Step 2: Log in using Facebook or Google.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a form where you must enter a valid email address. Click on the “Join Now” button. This will complete the registration process.

If you are successful, the developers will give you the Activation Code, which will allow you to have a look at all the content inside the Free Fire OB44 Advance Server. However, since the server can hold only a limited number of users, it isn’t certain whether the Activation Code will be received.

