Garena has finally unfolded the Free Fire OB44 update, releasing various additions unveiled in its last month's Advance Server. It's worth mentioning that these features were experienced by a handful of players, as the server wasn't accessible to all.

The patch has finally been incorporated into the title, and you can enjoy the fresh features, including Villain Conquest in Battle Royale, Zombie Hunt, and many more.

This article discusses some of the best features of the Free Fire OB44 update.

Free Fire OB44 update features a new Villain Conquest, Kairos character, and more

1) Battle Royale: New Villain Conquest

The fresh patch features a new Villain Conquest in Battle Royale. (Image via Garena)

In Battle Royale ranked Bermuda map, enemies from the outer world will invade from three locations marked on the map. Defeating these invaders will yield in-match rewards and Mechadrake Points.

You can also summon these invaders by reaching the marked locations and interacting with the summoning circle. Collect at least three Mechadrake Points to be eligible for the Mechadrake Trial. Note that each squad can earn only one Mechadrake Point in a match.

2) Battle Royale: Mechadrake Trial

Free Fire OB44 update features Mechadrake Trial. (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB44 update features a new Mechadrake Trial after you achieve Booyah. Upon acquiring three Mechadrake Points and winning a match, you can summon and face off against the Mechadrake dragon with your team.

After successfully defeating the dragon, your squad will be rewarded with extra rank points, and your Mechadrake points will be reduced to zero.

3) Clash Squad: New Dragon Airdrop

Dragon Airdrop in CS matches. (Image via Garena)

Soaring across the sky in CS matches, the Mechadrake dragon carries an airdrop containing various dragon-themed items.

Shoot and take down the dragon to grab the rewards in its airdrop. Here are the items available in the same:

Dragon Freeze: An enhanced version of Flash Freeze that consecutively explodes thrice.

An enhanced version of Flash Freeze that consecutively explodes thrice. EMP Grenade: A grenade that emits electromagnetic pulses, preventing enemies within a certain range from using minimaps and items.

A grenade that emits electromagnetic pulses, preventing enemies within a certain range from using minimaps and items. Dragon Sprinters: A pair of shoes that allows players to sprint in the air during a double jump.

A pair of shoes that allows players to sprint in the air during a double jump. Dragonling: This is a baby dragon that follows you throughout the match and reduces the movement and attacking speed of enemies you hit.

4) Zombie Hunt

Zombie Hunt mode. (Image via Garena)

An old Zombie Hunt mode has returned with the Free Fire OB44 update, featuring a new map and stages.

This mode features a four-versus-four confrontation, wherein you must summon and defeat the final boss to emerge as a champion. Moreover, both teams in the face-off can combat with each other.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised against installing and playing the fresh patch. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

