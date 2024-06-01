Free Fire OB45 Advance Server APK release date, download link, and more

The Free Fire OB45 Advance Server is approaching soon, giving fans the perfect opportunity to get a sneak peek at the upcoming features of the game. Like always, the server will be made available for the Android platform, and players with the Activation Code will be able to try out the various features integrated by the developers. The main purpose of the Advance Server will be to test the content for any bugs and glitches.

Registrations have already opened up, and users can head to the official website of the Advance Server to complete the same. The following section provides details about the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server, APK file, and more.

Free Fire OB45 Advance Server APK release date

The APK file will release at the start of the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

According to the official timeline of the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server, it is set to commence on June 7, 2024. On the same date, the APK file will be made available through the official website, which you can access by clicking here.

All the users will be able to download the file, but only those who receive the Activation Code after the registration process will be able to sign in. Accordingly, players are advised to complete the registration process as soon as possible to have a shot at receiving the Activation Code.

After the release of the APK file, the OB45 Advance Server will operate for two weeks. During this time, users will be able to dive into all the new content.

How to download the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server

Refer to the steps below to complete the download for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Once the APK file is made available, you will be able to download the Free Fire OB45 Advance Server using the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the official Advance Server website here.

Step 2: You must complete the login process with the platform you used during the registration process.

Step 3: You will find a button named “Download APK”. Click on the same to start the download process for the APK file.

The file will likely be around 1 GB in size. You must ensure that you have sufficient storage space available on your device to complete the download and installation procedures.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and complete the installation process.

Step 5: Next, you can open the Advance Server application and perform the login by using the Activation Code. This will provide you with access to the Advance Server.

As is customary, you can expect the Advance Server to be packed with a new character, game mode, and other features. Since the server is a separate client from the regular game, any progress you make inside the same will not be carried over to your main account, and it will all get deleted as soon as the Advance Server ends on June 21, 2024.

