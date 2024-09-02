Free Fire OB46 update release date and features

Free Fire OB46 update is set to release on September 4, 2024, as the new patch will introduce a variety of content, including a fresh character, weapon, and more. Besides introducing a few features, the update will also balance some characters and weapons, ensuring a streamlined experience.

Garena has started sharing sneak peeks about the OB46 version both in-game and through social media handles. The community has been eagerly awaiting the update ever since the OB46 Advance Server drew to an end.

Here are all the known details about the Free Fire OB46 update.

Free Fire OB46 update release date

The in-game section confirms the release date of the OB46 update (Image via Garena)

The official release date of the Free Fire OB46 update — September 4, 2024— was announced recently, and players can find banners about the same in-game. Garena has also shared a new episode of the “Kelly Show,” which provides an overview of the upcoming release.

Trending

After the OB46 update is made available, players will be able to download it through the respective app stores. iOS users must employ the Apple App Store, whereas Android users can rely on Google Play Store or the device’s special app store.

Unlike previous releases, there is no scheduled maintenance break for the OB46 version. Players will be able to enjoy it after installation. Furthermore, they can expect some free rewards once the new update is released.

Free Fire OB46 update key features

These are the key features that you will be able to find in the new release (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the key features of OB46 that have been revealed in-game:

Character reworks (Xayne, Luqueta, Andrew “The Fierce”)

New Lila character

Skill balancing (K, D-bee, Maro, Orion, and Antonio)

Weapon adjustments (AC80, M4A1, SVD-Y, M60, M24, and AUG)

Weapon nerfs (Woodpecker, Trogon, and XM8)

Weapon buffs (AK47, Vector & Double Vector, Charge Buster, and M249)

Special Gloo Wall buffs

Gloo Nova coming soon

Ability to buy pets using gold

Clash Squad adjustments

The exact details will be unveiled through patch notes, which typically go live on the day of the update. Players can find them on the game's official website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.