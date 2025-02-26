Free Fire OB48 update APK download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB48 update has started rolling out and is available worldwide. This is the first major update to be introduced in 2025, and several new introductions have been made to the game. The major highlights include the addition of a new character and weapon balances.
Most features have already been displayed in the Advance Server, but they have now been made available in the game. Gamers can start updating the battle royale title to try out all the new content.
This guide explains how to download the Free Fire OB48 update on Android devices.
Free Fire OB48 update APK download link
Android users can download the OB48 update on their devices via the Google Play Store. They also have the option to use device-specific stores. For example, Samsung users can employ their own specific app store.
It is advised to use official sources to install the OB48 update, as they are safer and won’t cause any harm to your device. Below is the direct link to the Google Play Store page of Free Fire:
Free Fire OB48 update download
It is advised not to download the APK files of the game from third-party sources, as they may contain viruses that could potentially affect your device.
Step-by-step guide to download and install the OB48 update
Here are the steps to download and install the game:
- Step 1: Access the official Google Play Store page of the game via the link provided above. Alternatively, you can open the Google Play Store app and manually search for “Free Fire.”
- Step 2: Then, tap the “Update” button. This will download and install the latest OB48 update of the game. Users who don’t have an existing version of the game will instead find the “Install” button. Clicking the same will install the latest client.
- Step 3: Once the download and installation are done, launch the game and experience all the new features of the OB48 version.
Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space of around 2 to 3 GB to download and install the update.
Key features of the OB48 update
These are some of the main features of the OB48 update:
- Special MyZone Workshops
- Device Item Optimization
- Backpack Capacity Adjustment
- Lone Wolf Mode Optimization
- New Character – Oscar
- Character Rework – Ignis
- Character ability balancing
- Map adjustments
- Ramadan-themed map contents
- Desert-themed Bermuda
- Weapon balancing and other changes
You can also review the detailed patch notes on the game’s official website.
