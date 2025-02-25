Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event: Rewards, duration, and more

The Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring is a new event to be introduced into the battle royale title. It offers multiple gun skins, with the main highlights being P90 – Tune Blaster Orange, P90 – Tune Blaster Red, Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight, and Desert Eagle – Golden Chakri. These skins not only add to the overall look of the weapons but also improve specific stats, making their performance better.

Ad

The Ring event will operate for approximately two weeks, giving users sufficient time to decide whether or not they want the items. Similar to every other Luck Royale, individuals will have to spend diamonds to obtain the available rewards.

Here are all the details to know about the Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring.

Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring guide

The P90 x Desert Ring is the perfect opportunity to get gun skins (Image via Garena)

The P90 x Desert Eagle Ring made its way into Free Fire commenced on February 25, 2025, and it will operate until March 9, 2025. There are multiple skins available as grand prizes, and this is the perfect opportunity for those who are looking forward to expanding their in-game collections.

Ad

Trending

Each spin in the event costs 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will need the users to shell out. Here's the exact prize pool of the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event:

P90 – Tune Blaster Orange

P90 – Tune Blaster Red

Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight

Desert Eagle – Golden Chakri

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

If gamers fail to obtain the aforementioned skins, they may use the Universal Ring Tokens to redeem them from the exchange section of the event. There are a few other additional P90 and Desert Eagle skins also available as part of the exchange.

Ad

These are the specifics of the exchange section (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the exact specifics of the exchange section in Free Fire:

Ad

P90 – Tune Blaster Orange: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

P90 – Tune Blaster Red: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

P90 – Rebel Academy: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

P90 – Tune Blaster Blue: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

P90 – Tune Blaster Green: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Desert Eagle – Golden Chakri: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballad: 60x Universal Ring Tokens

Desert Eagle – Merciless Necromancer: 70x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

Ad

The Universal Ring Tokens can also be saved up and used in the upcoming Ring-based events of Free Fire. Accordingly, only those who are interested in the available items are advised to spend these tokens.

Read more: 50 best names for Free Fire players in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.