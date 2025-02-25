Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event: Rewards, duration, and more

The Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring is a new event to be introduced into the battle royale title. It offers multiple gun skins, with the main highlights being P90 – Tune Blaster Orange, P90 – Tune Blaster Red, Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight, and Desert Eagle – Golden Chakri. These skins not only add to the overall look of the weapons but also improve specific stats, making their performance better.
The Ring event will operate for approximately two weeks, giving users sufficient time to decide whether or not they want the items. Similar to every other Luck Royale, individuals will have to spend diamonds to obtain the available rewards.
Here are all the details to know about the Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring.
Free Fire P90 x Desert Eagle Ring guide
The P90 x Desert Eagle Ring made its way into Free Fire commenced on February 25, 2025, and it will operate until March 9, 2025. There are multiple skins available as grand prizes, and this is the perfect opportunity for those who are looking forward to expanding their in-game collections.
Each spin in the event costs 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will need the users to shell out. Here's the exact prize pool of the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event:
- P90 – Tune Blaster Orange
- P90 – Tune Blaster Red
- Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight
- Desert Eagle – Golden Chakri
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 1x Universal Ring Token
If gamers fail to obtain the aforementioned skins, they may use the Universal Ring Tokens to redeem them from the exchange section of the event. There are a few other additional P90 and Desert Eagle skins also available as part of the exchange.
Listed below are the exact specifics of the exchange section in Free Fire:
- P90 – Tune Blaster Orange: 225x Universal Ring Tokens
- P90 – Tune Blaster Red: 225x Universal Ring Tokens
- P90 – Rebel Academy: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- P90 – Tune Blaster Blue: 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- P90 – Tune Blaster Green: 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- Desert Eagle – Fishy Delight: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- Desert Eagle – Golden Chakri: 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballad: 60x Universal Ring Tokens
- Desert Eagle – Merciless Necromancer: 70x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card (1 match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token
The Universal Ring Tokens can also be saved up and used in the upcoming Ring-based events of Free Fire. Accordingly, only those who are interested in the available items are advised to spend these tokens.
