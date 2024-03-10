Free Fire Parafal Royale event: Parafal - Flames Undying and more rewards

Free Fire Parafal Royale is a brand-new Luck Royale added to the game, and it will be operating for a period of two weeks. The event essentially gives the players an incredible opportunity to receive skins for a particular weapon. The prize pool of the Parafal Royale additionally includes items like outfit components, weapon loot crates, and more.

In line with most of the other Luck Royale events, players will have to spend diamonds to make the spins. Those who have a sufficient amount of the in-game currency can take a shot at receiving the rewards.

Further details regarding the Free Fire Parafal Royale event are provided below.

Free Fire Parafal Royale event guide

Free Fire Parafal Royale was added on March 9, 2024, and it features four gun skins for the weapon: Parafal – Flames Undying, Parafal – Windrift Undying, Parafal – Electron Undying, and the Parafal – Firespark Undying. Each spin inside the event will cost the players 20 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins will require them to spend 200 diamonds.

Garena has specified that gamers are guaranteed a grand prize within 50 spins, so they are certain to receive a gun skin in under 1000 diamonds.

Moreover, since the grand prizes aren’t repeated, individuals will receive all the available gun skins in 200 spins.

Here is the detailed prize pool of the Free Fire Parafal Royale event:

Parafal – Flames Undying

Parafal – Windrift Undying

Parafal – Electron Undying

Parafal – Firespark Undying

Champion’s Soul

Modern Jazz Jacket

White Prosperity (Bottom)

Modern Jazz Glasses

Woodland Fairy

Wild Nightlife

Double Prosperity (Bottom)

Dazzling Diva (Shoes)

Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

If users don’t wish to spend the currency, they may save it and utilize it for other preferred events where they will be guaranteed better rewards in a lesser number of diamonds.

How to access the Free Fire Parafal Royale event

The new event will run for two weeks (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps you can follow to access the Free Fire Parafal Royale event in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the Luck Royale icon located on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: In the subsequent step, you must select the Parafal Royale event. The event will soon be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: You may finally choose between either of the two spin options and complete the purchase.

After the spin, the diamonds will get deducted, and a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn. Upon receiving the gun skin, equip it from the “Weapon” section.

