Free Fire Partner Program: Requirements, perks, and procedure to apply

Many popular games offer various support programs, and Garena has followed the trend with Free Fire. Many aspiring content creators with a large enough fanbase can apply for the FF partner program to avail themselves of the various perks, including free in-game rewards, invitations to offline events, gift packages, and more.

However, applicants must have an account on YouTube (or on Booyah and Facebook for specific FF servers). There are many other prerequisites that content creators must fulfill before they apply for the Partner Program of FF/FF MAX. The moderators on the applicants' servers will then decide on whether to award them with "V-Badge" perks.

The following section will elaborate on the perks, eligibility criteria, and the application process for the Partner Program.

Partner Program for Free Fire: The prerequisites, benefits, and application method

Before heading into the application process, interested applicants must learn about the eligibility criteria and perks of the Partner Program.

Prerequisites

The prerequisites to apply for the program are as follows:

The applicant must have a YouTube channel with at least 100,000 subscribers. Some servers also provide an option of the Booyah app or Facebook.

Creators should have produced a minimum of 80% FF/FF MAX content on their channel. Moderators will only consider the activity of the past 30 days is 80%.

If applicants desire to avail of the financial compensation, they must maintain FF content up to 95%.

Moderators will also consider the last 30-day view count across all videos, which should be more than 300,000.

Gamers should ensure the maintenance of consistency in the production of content alongside other social media activities.

One should self-regulate the quality of the content, which should be top-notch, engaging, and non-offensive with a clean approach.

Another requirement is the embodiment of professionalism with hard-working traits.

Applicants should have a drive for success and a passion for creating gaming content.

Users who wish to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program should note that these requirements are applicable only to the Indian server. While most prerequisites are identical across different servers, the required views, subscribers, and platforms may vary.

Perks of the Free Fire Partner Program

Applicants who get selected for the Partner Program will receive a V-Badge alongside several benefits, which are listed below:

Creators will receive a consistent supply of in-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds.

Partners can get financial benefits after meeting the "95% FF content" requirement.

Advance access to in-game content.

Partners will also get an opportunity to feature on social media accounts of the game.

Access to the official observer FF client.

Availability of plenty of codes for distribution among fans via giveaways.

Creators will be able to communicate with the FF team (in their server/region).

Invitations to various tournaments and esports events.

Exclusive Free Fire merchandise.

Apart from the mentioned perks, there are other benefits of getting a V-Badge that may change from server to server.

Procedure for application

The application procedure is relatively simple as users can visit the official website, which varies according to the servers. Users must click the "Join/Apply Now" button on the website and fill out a form providing the essential details regarding their YouTube channel.

Creators can submit their applications and will have to wait for a response from moderators. Once the application is approved, players will eventually receive a V-Badge in the game alongside other Free Fire Partner Program perks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman