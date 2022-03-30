5 reasons for Free Fire creators to get V Badge in 2022

V Badge is among the unique features gamers can find in Garena Free Fire. It is a rare and unique emblem that a certain number of gamers (content creators) are allowed to showcase on their in-game profiles. These badges come with several perks that YouTubers can only avail of in the game.

Players who are content creators and have clear specific eligibility criteria can receive the V Badge after applying to Garena's partner program. Thus, one can consider V Badge as a symbol that signifies verification in Free Fire. There are plenty of reasons why creators should apply for a V Badge, and this article will list five of them.

V Badge in Garena Free Fire: Reasons to apply for the special sign in the game

1) V Badge means verified

V Badge signifies verification (Image via Sportskeeda)

Almost all major social media platforms grant celebrities or known personalities a verification tick or badge. These verified badges differentiate a special section of users from the general audience while providing them with a sense of accomplishment and acknowledgment.

V Badge in Garena Free Fire serves the same purpose as the fanbase has a fascination with these verified badges. Hence, users who have the potential to complete the prerequisites for the partner program should apply for the same on Garena's official website.

2) In-game rewards and diamonds

Players who have successfully received the V Badge will automatically become eligible for in-game perks like exclusive rewards and accessories. They also receive free diamonds from the partner program, which is one of the essential things in Garena Free Fire.

Apart from these in-game collectibles and diamonds, users will also receive official game merchandise from the developers as part of promotions. Garena can send these Free Fire goodies during regional festivals, anniversary events, or merely on joining Garena's partner program.

3) V Badge provides special access to various programs

After becoming an official partner for Garena, creators get special access to the official observer for game clients and communication with the dev team. Apart from that, creators with V Badge receive access to unreleased or upcoming content in advance.

Players can also get featured on the game's social media accounts and receive invites to esports competitions and events. Apart from that, Garena also provides access to attractive codes that creators can share with their fans and followers.

4) The partner program provides financial compensation for exclusivity

Perks of joining the partner program (Image via Garena)

There is a perk in the form of financial compensation that players receive from Garena when they maintain the percentage of Free Fire content on their channels to 95% or above. However, it is only applicable for creators who boast more than 500k subscribers.

Thus, the partner program provides an opportunity for YouTubers to find their niche and earn money as compensation.

5) V Badge allows YouTubers to grow as creators

It is clear from previous points that the partner program provides an audience and platform to creators. If players don't maintain exclusivity, they can let go of the financial compensation. However, there is still scope to grow as a creator.

Due to Garena's support, creators can bring versatility to their creations. They can also get new content related to the game and popularize it using Garena's creator app "Booyah." The integration with Garena will also help enhance the appetite of creators to seek success and growth.

Disclaimer: Indian players/content creators can use Free Fire MAX to produce content as the original game has been banned in the country.

Edited by R. Elahi