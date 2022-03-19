Garena Free Fire V-Badge redeem codes: Real or fake?

Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire allow users to grab free in-game collectibles. The redemption rewards often feature items like skins, weapon crates, outfits, emotes, gloo walls, cards, and other loadout accessories. On some occasions, these prizes are permanent, while sometimes they are temporary.

Many lucrative and misleading schemes or information regarding Free Fire rewards are currently circulating online. Fans can spot a plethora of fake redeem codes online that have no chance of working. Many of the fake redemption codes that have ignited the fan's curiosity are the ones with V-Badges.

The following section will talk more about the V-Badge redeem codes and why they are fake.

Garena Free Fire: Why can't players redeem V-Badge using redemption codes available online

What are V-Badges and eligibility criteria for the application?

Eligibility criteria to get V-Badge

V-Badges are not for all players as they are the virtual emblems that are granted exclusively to those who are a part of Garena's Partner Program. Gamers (YouTubers/Content Creators) who want to acquire a V-Badge in the game must check the following eligibility criteria:

YouTubers should have a minimum of 100,000 subscribers

The 80% of the content featured on the channel in the last 30 days should be based on Garena's BR shooter

The views of the past 30 days should be at least 300,000

YouTubers must be consistent with their quality of content and social media activity

The content featured on the channel should be engaging, non-offensive, and clean

Creators must have a hard-working attitude with professionalism

YouTubers must have a drive for success and passion for gaming

Perks that players get via Partner Program

V-Badge further provides several advantages like in-game rewards, diamonds, custom rooms, financial compensation, and access to various official features related to Free Fire.

V-Badge redeem codes: Fake or genuine

There is a dedicated website for the Partner Program

Players can only apply for the Partner Program on Garena's official website for the same. They can tap on "Apply Now" to register their application, which developers will approve or reject based on eligibility criteria.

The claims of V-Badge redeem codes are fake

Therefore, the only way to get V-Badge in the game is via the official Partner Program website. Hence, the V-Badge redeem codes listed online are fake and will never work.

