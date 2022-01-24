Free Fire Pro League redeem codes: List of all codes released for Indian server in FFPL

The league state of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter has ended, with the completion of all six match days. The top twelve teams have moved to the grand finals, where they will battle for the championship on 30 January 2022.

In order to make the matches even more engaging, Garena launched the FFPL Dream Team event, where players can create their squad for each match day to earn exciting rewards, including bundles and skins. It also has a feature to redeem codes that provide power-ups, to boost their score even further.

Here is the complete list of codes released during FFPL 2021.

Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Winter 2021 redeem codes

Reward for one of the code (Image via Garena)

FFPLOJEUFHSI – Triple Captain

FFPLWIEDUSNH – Bonus 10 Points

FFPLWERNSHLT – Triple Captain

FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 Points

FFPLWHSYDQQM – Triple Captain

FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 Points

FFPLPQLAMXNS – Triple Captain

All Free Fire redeem codes are working and gamers should avoid wasting any time and use them immediately if they want to get the rewards.

Note: These redeem codes are only for players on the India server. Moreover, users can obtain the rewards only via the special event interface.

Steps to use FFPL redeem codes

When compared to typical redeem codes, the technique for using FPPL codes is significantly different. As a result, users should ensure that they follow the instructions outlined in the following section:

Click the go to button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire through the Esports section access of the event interface. Gamers can do this by pressing the go-to button under the FFPL Dream Team tab.

Click on Power-Up button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the power-up button to bring up a dialog box in which the redeem code has to be typed.

Paste one code at a time (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code and click the confirm button to get the rewards.

The power-ups will be credited to the player's account instantly, which they can use for the final matchday.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the code shows an error message that says that it is invalid, then it is likely that they have entered the wrong code. Further, players must keep in mind that they cannot utilize the same code twice.

Edited by Saman