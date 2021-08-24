Free Fire quiz answers 2021 for today: What was the weapon with most kills?

The 4th-anniversary events in Free Fire started a few days ago. With the celebrations, there are plenty of new events introduced into the game to engage the players. They will be able to gain various items due to the multiple events that have made their way into the battle royale title.

An anniversary quiz is an event currently going on. In this, gamers can earn rewards by answering simple questions each day.

About Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz

On 20 August, the 4th-anniversary quiz kicked off and will run till 29 August. Users must answer a question every day to receive a random reward.

On top of this, there are five different milestone rewards that they can obtain by giving the correct answers. These include the 4th-anniversary pin and the “Crimson Neon” parachute.

The 4th Anniversary Pin can be obtained after five correct answers (Image via Free Fire)

How to get chances in quiz event

If users have answered a question incorrectly, they have an opportunity to get more chances. To do so, they will have to complete missions as shown in this picture:

Completing missions will reward answer chances (Image via Free Fire)

Correct quiz answer for today

Here’s the question for today in the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz event:

“What was the weapon with the most kills in Free Fire in the past year?”

The choices that are presented to the players are as follows:

Option 1: AK47

Option 2: MP40

Option 3: UMP

Option 4: AWM

Here is the answer to this question (Image via Free Fire)

MP40 is the correct answer, and players will receive a random reward.

Listed below are the steps they can follow to access it:

Step 1: Users need to boot up Free Fire on their devices and then click on this icon:

Players are required to click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: In the next step, they are required to tap on the “Anniversary Quiz” option. This will lead them to the event’s interface.

Next, users should tap on the “Anniversary Quiz” tab located on the bottom (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The question will show up on the gamer’s screens; they can choose “MP40” and press the “Submit” button.

Select MP40 and then press "Submit" (Image via Free Fire)

Also read: Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers for daily questions

Edited by Ravi Iyer