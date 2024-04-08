Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale event: Task Force Bundle, Glistening Lantern Loot Box, and more

Several Ramadan-based events have been live in the last few weeks, with the latest being the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale. It brings a range of themed rewards that players can acquire by making spins using gold. The event will run for a limited period, and gamers must act quickly to obtain the available rewards.

The main highlights of the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale are the Task Force Bundle, Glistening Lantern Loot Box, and Glistening Nights Grenade. Aside from these, tons of other premium items are available in the event's prize pool.

All other details regarding the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale are provided in the following section.

Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale guide

The event runs until April 14, 2024 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale commences on April 8, 2024, and will run until April 14, 2024. The themed event allows players to make spins using gold and withdraw items. Every spin in the event is priced at the mark of 1000 gold; however, a collection of 10+1 spins is available at 10000 gold.

The detailed prize pool of the new event is as follows:

Task Force Bundle

Glistening Lantern Loot Box

Glistening Nightstar Grenade

Glistening Nightstar Pan

Glistening Shooting Star Parachute

Funfair Hare (Top)

Funfair Hare (Bottom)

Funflair Hare (Top)

Funflair Hare (Bottom)

Monster Truck – Sabertooth

Jeep – Stormbringer

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco

Motorbike – K.O. Night

Backpack – Full Stealth

Backpack – The Baby Clown

Backpack – Wasteland

Backpack – Earth Elemental

Loot Box – Balance

Loot Box – Fateful Wrath

Loot Box – Beach

Loot Box – Tin Can

Skyboard – Disease

Skyboard – Yellow Strike

Skyboard – Wasteland

Skyboard – Planet Destroyer

Parachute – Sunshine Coconut

Parachute – Egghunt Paradise

Parachute – Rapper Underworld

Parachute – Melody Blast

Battle Viking (Avatar)

Ruby Wolverine (Avatar)

Sound of Music (Avatar)

The Brick Warrior (Avatar)

Full Metal Wolverine (Banner)

Perfect Tempo (Banner)

Brick Warrior (Banner)

Pop Host (Top) – 3 Days

Pop Host (Bottom) – 3 Days

Pop Host (Shoes) – 3 Days

Pop Host (Mask) – 3 Days

Pop Host (Head) – 3 Days

Pop Host (Facepaint) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Top) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Head) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Top) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Bottom) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Shoes) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Head) – 3 Days

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Since this event does not require spending any diamonds, it is perfect for free-to-play users who have collected gold. Thus, this is a fantastic chance to use the in-game currency and withdraw rewards.

Steps to access the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale

The following is a detailed step-by-step guide to accessing Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale:

Step 1: Boot up the game and move to the Ramadan Gold Royale present in the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select one of the two spin options and complete the purchase.

Step 3: After confirmation, spins will be made, and random rewards will be withdrawn.

Once you receive the necessary rewards, equip them from the in-game vault section.

