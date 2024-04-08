Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale event: Task Force Bundle, Glistening Lantern Loot Box, and more

Several Ramadan-based events have been live in the last few weeks, with the latest being the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale. It brings a range of themed rewards that players can acquire by making spins using gold. The event will run for a limited period, and gamers must act quickly to obtain the available rewards.
The main highlights of the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale are the Task Force Bundle, Glistening Lantern Loot Box, and Glistening Nights Grenade. Aside from these, tons of other premium items are available in the event's prize pool.
All other details regarding the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale are provided in the following section.
Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale guide
Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale commences on April 8, 2024, and will run until April 14, 2024. The themed event allows players to make spins using gold and withdraw items. Every spin in the event is priced at the mark of 1000 gold; however, a collection of 10+1 spins is available at 10000 gold.
The detailed prize pool of the new event is as follows:
- Task Force Bundle
- Glistening Lantern Loot Box
- Glistening Nightstar Grenade
- Glistening Nightstar Pan
- Glistening Shooting Star Parachute
- Funfair Hare (Top)
- Funfair Hare (Bottom)
- Funflair Hare (Top)
- Funflair Hare (Bottom)
- Monster Truck – Sabertooth
- Jeep – Stormbringer
- Pickup Truck – Flame Draco
- Motorbike – K.O. Night
- Backpack – Full Stealth
- Backpack – The Baby Clown
- Backpack – Wasteland
- Backpack – Earth Elemental
- Loot Box – Balance
- Loot Box – Fateful Wrath
- Loot Box – Beach
- Loot Box – Tin Can
- Skyboard – Disease
- Skyboard – Yellow Strike
- Skyboard – Wasteland
- Skyboard – Planet Destroyer
- Parachute – Sunshine Coconut
- Parachute – Egghunt Paradise
- Parachute – Rapper Underworld
- Parachute – Melody Blast
- Battle Viking (Avatar)
- Ruby Wolverine (Avatar)
- Sound of Music (Avatar)
- The Brick Warrior (Avatar)
- Full Metal Wolverine (Banner)
- Perfect Tempo (Banner)
- Brick Warrior (Banner)
- Pop Host (Top) – 3 Days
- Pop Host (Bottom) – 3 Days
- Pop Host (Shoes) – 3 Days
- Pop Host (Mask) – 3 Days
- Pop Host (Head) – 3 Days
- Pop Host (Facepaint) – 3 Days
- Pumpkin Warrior (Top) – 3 Days
- Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) – 3 Days
- Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) – 3 Days
- Pumpkin Warrior (Head) – 3 Days
- Cunning Witch (Top) – 3 Days
- Cunning Witch (Bottom) – 3 Days
- Cunning Witch (Shoes) – 3 Days
- Cunning Witch (Head) – 3 Days
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
Since this event does not require spending any diamonds, it is perfect for free-to-play users who have collected gold. Thus, this is a fantastic chance to use the in-game currency and withdraw rewards.
Steps to access the Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale
The following is a detailed step-by-step guide to accessing Free Fire Ramadan Gold Royale:
Step 1: Boot up the game and move to the Ramadan Gold Royale present in the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Select one of the two spin options and complete the purchase.
Step 3: After confirmation, spins will be made, and random rewards will be withdrawn.
Once you receive the necessary rewards, equip them from the in-game vault section.
