Free Fire Ramadan Pass: Price, how to get, and all rewards revealed

As one of the most widely awaited events in Free Fire, the Ramadan Pass allows users to unlock various cosmetic items at a fraction of their regular price. The pass started today and will be available until 15 May 2022.

The Radaman events have been in full flow over the last few weeks. Gamers have been wholly engrossed in completing tasks to get freebies, including bundles, skins and more. The commencement of the Ramadan Pass has been added to the list of available rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may engage in the Free Fire MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Free Fire Ramadan Pass offers Gloo Wall skin and other cosmetics

A new Ramadan Pass has started today in Free Fire, and gamers can activate it for 99 diamonds until 8 May. It has three separate sections offering multiple rewards, including the Daily Login Rewards, Daily Mission & Shop and Play Matches & Win Rewards. Each of these is explained in detail below:

Daily login rewards

Gloo wall - Emerald Bloom (Image via Garena)

Gamers must log in for seven days to receive a trial card for a particular item. Once users have collected all seven items, they will be eligible to get the Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom as a Bonus Reward.

In case gamers miss out on a particular will have the option of collecting a specific item by paying for diamonds. On top of this, the price to claim the rewards for the missed login will increase with missed item.

The list of items is as follows:

Day 1: Groza – Jewel Mystified (1d)

Day 2: Pan – Cyber Bounty Hunter (1d)

Day 3: Groza – Flames Enchanted (1d)

Day 4: Portable Incubator (1d)

Day 5: Groza – Air Enchanted (1d)

Day 6: One-Finger Pushup (1d)

Day 7: Groza – Thunder Electrified (1d)

Bonus Reward: Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom

Daily Mission and shop

Emerald Power Scythe requires 20 Ramadan Pass tokens (Image via Garena)

As the name suggests, users can earn Ramadan Pass tokens by completing a list of missions. Gamers can also use 50 gold to refresh the missions. Once users have collected enough tokens, they can subsequently exchange these for the following rewards:

Emerald Power Scythe: 20x Token

Bounty Playcard: 8x Token

Magic Cube fragment: 5x Token

1x Incubator Voucher: 5x Token

1x Weapon Royale Voucher: 2x Token

100x Universal Fragment: 2x Token

Play matches and win rewards

Players are guaranteed the rewards in 20 spins (Image via Garena)

Players need to spin the wheel to get a reward at random. After playing a game, they will receive one chance with a daily limit of 5 chances. Additionally, gamers are assured of receiving the Grand Prize in 20 spins, which equates to four days to claim the bag. The following items are up for grabs:

Gold Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Emerald Power Backpack

Pet Food

The Free Fire Ramadan Pass pass offers an excellent value for 99 diamonds. Those users who possess sufficient diamonds should go ahead with the activation.

