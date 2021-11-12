Free Fire redeem code for 12 November 2021: Claim free rewards today

With most items in Free Fire costing diamonds, many players have to rely on other means of obtaining free rewards. The use of redeem codes appears to be one of the best options for them.

The developers regularly release 12-character alpha-numeric codes which can be used on the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. A code for the European region was recently released and all interested users can redeem it to receive freebies.

Free Fire redeem code for 12 November 2021 (Europe server)

Rewards of the new redeem code for Europe (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: CY7KG742AUU2

Rewards: 10x Creator Box

This code is only valid for users on the European server and will not work for individuals with accounts elsewhere. Players from other regions will receive an error message as a result.

Note: The redeem code is currently active but may expire soon, so players need to use it as quickly as possible.

Items in the Creator Box

Items present in the Creator Box (Image via Free Fire)

Users can get any one of the following while opening each box:

2x Room Card (1 Match)

1x MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

1x SCAR - Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

1x MP40 – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

100x Universal Fragment

3D Scan Playcard

3D Bonfire Playcard

3D Summon Airdrop Playcard

3D Supply Map Playcard

Using Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards

Step 1: Players can use any browser to access the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site by clicking here.

Step 2: They will then need to log in using the platform synced to their Free Fire account. The options include:

Facebook Twitter VK Apple ID Google account Huawei ID

These are the options that are available to the players for signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the sign-in is successful, players can paste CY7KG742AUU2 into the text field.

The new redeem code can be entered by the players in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, gamers can tap “Confirm” to complete the redemption.

The code will be redeemed and the rewards will be sent to their account within 24 hours.

Edited by Siddharth Satish