5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire (November 2021)

Cosmetics such as costumes and skins are in high demand in the Free Fire community. Users are always eager to obtain them in the game and search for opportunities to do so. One of the most common methods is to buy those items with the premium in-game currency of diamonds.

However, a segment of the playerbase cannot afford to spend money on the game. Because of this, they seek out free ways to get the currency.

5 methods to obtain Free Fire diamonds for free (November 2021)

5) GPT Websites

GPT Websites are one of the most common ways to get money, and users can use sites such as Swagbucks. To begin, they would have to complete offers such as surveys, app downloads, and other activities to be rewarded.

Later on, they will be able to claim items such as gift cards that can be used to obtain free diamonds.

4) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms are another method for getting Free Fire diamonds at no cost. In most cases, they are hosted by YouTubers and have prizes for winners, which sometimes include Elite Passes or even in-game currency.

Therefore, users have an opportunity to benefit by participating in them.

3) GPT Apps

GPT apps function similar to the websites but are in an application format. Gamers can complete tasks and cash out their earnings in the future. However, the payout options will differ based on the country of the player. Poll Pay is one example of such an application.

2) Events on BOOYAH

A variety of events are introduced on BOOYAH that offer a wide range of rewards. Gamers can download the app to their devices and participate in the events to be eligible for the incentives.

However, keep in mind that a Free Fire account must be linked to BOOYAH.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is in the top spot and is the best option for users to get free diamonds in Free Fire. This application by Google requires individuals to complete surveys in exchange for Play Credits.

Once they accumulate sufficient credits, diamonds can be purchased in-game.

