Free Fire Hacks for unlimited diamonds violate fair play policies and lead to account ban

Diamonds are a pretty influential aspect of Garena Free Fire. Players require this in-game currency to get a large percentage of exclusive items, such as the Elite Pass, characters, skins, costumes, and other things.

However, because of the price associated with the diamonds, players face a significant hurdle since not everyone has the financial means to spend actual money on the game. Some users go the wrong way and resort to the use of hacks like unlimited diamonds.

Online, there are a lot of modified APK apps that claim to offer players an infinite supply of diamonds. Nonetheless, it should be noted that they are all fake and can lead to an account suspension.

Free Fire unlimited diamonds hack is illegal and will lead to an account ban

The unlimited diamond Free Fire hack is essentially a customized/modified version of the Free Fire client for those unaware. It claims to offer gamers a limitless supply of diamonds, as well as other resources like gold and more. As a result, players get fooled into using it.

Garena's strict Anti-Hack Policy

However, before they do anything, individuals should be aware of Garena's Anti-Hack Policy. It mentions that it is considered cheating to utilize any third-party app produced by others or alter the game client. Consequently, unlimited diamond hacks come into this category and are thus illegal.

Apart from that, users need to know that the currencies are stored on the server-side of the game rather than on the client side. As a result, these hacks are ineffective under all conditions.

Any form of cheating is not accepted by the developers, who take a zero-tolerance approach towards them. They have said that the accounts of anyone who engages in such conduct will be permanently banned from the game.

Additionally, devices that are utilized for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire in the future. Therefore, players are advised against using any modded apps or hacks to keep their accounts safe.

Users may check out applications such as Google Opinion Rewards to earn free diamonds in Free Fire. Clicking on this link will take them to a comprehensive guide on the subject.

