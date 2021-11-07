How to get 100% top up bonus in Free Fire without Codashop and Gameskharido

Diamonds in Garena Free Fire can be used to change in-game names, buy characters, and more. However, they aren't free of charge and require individuals to shell out real money.
As a result, anyone interested in buying diamonds looks for ways to get a better deal, i.e., an additional number. The 100 percent top-up bonus offered by Gameskharido on the initial purchase is one of the most common; however, the website is currently under maintenance.
Recently, an event in Free Fire began that provides the same bonus to players. Here's a detailed guide on it.
Note: Players should be aware that the recently launched event offers a 100 percent bonus, but only up to 1000 diamonds.
Free Fire: Guide on obtaining 100% top up bonus
With this event, everyone who wants to buy the currency has a fantastic possibility to receive an extra amount. It should be noted that the top-up bonus is only available once.
The "100% Bonus Top Up" will be available between 5 November and 11 November, so users currently have plenty of time. Gamers can follow these steps to get the additional number:
Step 1: Go to the in-game top-up center and purchase the needed diamonds.
Manually, claim the top-up bonus benefits from the events tab after completing the payment.
Step 2: Navigate to the "Celebrate Diwali" tab by clicking on the "Diya" button on the main lobby screen.
Step 3: Next, under the "100% Bonus Top Up" section, claim the corresponding bonus number of diamonds.
To obtain the best value, users should top up 1060 diamonds for INR 800 and then claim a bonus of a total of 1000 diamonds, which is the maximum amount that they can avail through this event.