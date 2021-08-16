Free Fire redeem code for 16 August: How to redeem and get rewards today

The game's developers peridocially release new Free Fire redeem codes. They offer players a wide array of rewards which can include items such as skins, costumes, loot crates, and sometimes even diamonds.

Players can redeem the alphanumeric code on the official Rewards Redemption Site. For those unfamiliar with the procedure, there is a website that Garena has set up to facilitate the redemption process.

Free Fire Indonesian server redeem code for 16 August

Pumpkin Land parachute can be equipped from the collection (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code

FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards

Pumpkin Land parachute

Astronaut Pack

Note: This code is only for Indonesian server players. Those outside of the region trying to obtain rewards will encounter an error message. It is essential for players to collect the rewards quickly before the code expires to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

Using the redeem code in Free Fire

For users to redeem the code and collect the item, they should follow the given steps:

Step 1: First, use this link to visit Free Fire’s dedicated website to utilize the redeem code.

Step 2: Once on the website, they need to sign in using the platform associated with their account.

Paste FF9M2GF14CBF in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players must paste ‘FF9M2GF14CBF’ in the text field and then tap the confirm button.

Step 4: When a dialog box with the reward’s name appears on the screen, click on the ok button.

Both the items can be claimed from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Users can boot up Free Fire and open the event sections to collect the parachute and the pack.

The Pumpkin Land parachute can be claimed from the collection and the Astronaut Pack from the vault section.

Errors and other essential details

The error message for using expired codes (Image via Free Fire)

Guest users cannot log in to the website to collect the rewards. Players can first link their ID to one of the options and then use the code.

Whenever an error message appears stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that it has expired before it was used.

However, an error stating that the code cannot be used in their region indicates that players from outside a specified region are trying to use the code.

