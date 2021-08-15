How to redeem codes on Free Fire Rewards Redemption site in August 2021

Free Fire codes have turned out to be the most convenient way for players to obtain freebies. This can be attributable to the fact that in contrast to another alternative, i.e., events, these codes are relatively simple to use and take minimal effort.

Players can find these codes on Free Fire's official pages and during live streaming. However, many newer users are unfamiliar with the process of collecting rewards through the use of redemption codes.

Steps to redeem code on the official Free Fire website

The only way to redeem the code is through the official website. Players can follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: First they must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Users may use this link to redirect them to the webpage.

There are 6 options that can be utilized by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the website has loaded, they must log in to their ID. Players can use one of the platforms mentioned on the website.

Players with guest accounts can bind their ID to one of the following:

Facebook

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Google

VK

They need to click the confirm button to collect the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After players have signed in, they can enter the redeem code released to their server in the text and tap the confirm button.

Those who attempt to use the code for another region will be met with an error message informing them of the same.

Step 4: A dialog box should appear along with the name of the rewards. Tap on the okay button.

This error means the code has expired (Image via Garena Free)

Instead, if an error message is displayed after pressing the button that reads that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that the code has expired. In this scenario, the rewards cannot be attained.

The rewards have to be claimed manually from the mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Users can open Free Fire and then collect the rewards by tapping on the mail icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Edited by Gautham Balaji