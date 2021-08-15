How to redeem codes on Free Fire Rewards Redemption site in August 2021

Free Fire codes have turned out to be the most convenient way for players to obtain freebies. This can be attributable to the fact that in contrast to another alternative, i.e., events, these codes are relatively simple to use and take minimal effort.
Players can find these codes on Free Fire's official pages and during live streaming. However, many newer users are unfamiliar with the process of collecting rewards through the use of redemption codes.
Steps to redeem code on the official Free Fire website
The only way to redeem the code is through the official website. Players can follow the instructions given below:
Step 1: First they must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Users may use this link to redirect them to the webpage.
Step 2: Once the website has loaded, they must log in to their ID. Players can use one of the platforms mentioned on the website.
Players with guest accounts can bind their ID to one of the following:
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
- VK
Step 3: After players have signed in, they can enter the redeem code released to their server in the text and tap the confirm button.
Those who attempt to use the code for another region will be met with an error message informing them of the same.
Step 4: A dialog box should appear along with the name of the rewards. Tap on the okay button.
Instead, if an error message is displayed after pressing the button that reads that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that the code has expired. In this scenario, the rewards cannot be attained.
Step 5: Users can open Free Fire and then collect the rewards by tapping on the mail icon on the top right corner of the screen.