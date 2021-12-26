Free Fire redeem code for 26 December 2021: Get free Killer Mind Surfboard and weapon loot crate

With the Free Fire redemption codes, players no longer have to be concerned about not obtaining exclusive items since this does not require them to spend diamonds. These are generally released on special occasions and live streams.

Some players spend hours searching for these codes since they can offer practically everything in the game, even the diamonds. However, the short validity is a drawback since they only work for a limited time, making it difficult to claim the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for 26 December 2021: Free Killer Mind Surfboard and Engineer Weapon loot crate

Killer Mind surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF11WFNPP956

Rewards: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

The code is currently functional and players should not waste any time in redeeming it.

All of the rewards mentioned above can only be collected by players from the Indonesian server. If people from outside the region attempt to claim it, they will face an error message.

Here are the codes for other regions.

Steps to get the rewards

If you wish to obtain the rewards using the Free Fire redeem codes, you must follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: Open Garena's official web page where you can use the redeem code.

Before visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, gamers should see to it that they are not using a guest ID. In case they are, they can proceed to access the settings and link their account to one of the available options.

Step 2: Users can then sign in to the webpage through one of the six offered options.

Simply paste FF11WFNPP956 redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Enter the above mentioned code and hit the claim button. A message will pop-up informing you if the redemption was successful along with the accompanying rewards.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, you will receive both items via in-game mail.

1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After collecting the rewards, you can equip the surfboard from the collection and open the loot crate via the vault.

Note: Players must collect the rewards after redeeming the code before they expire.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha