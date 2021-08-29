Free Fire redeem code on 29th August: How to claim M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate reward today

Free Fire redeem codes serve as the perfect alternative for players to lay their hands on exclusive free rewards at no cost. The developers publish out these redeem codes on the social media handles or live streams of the title.

To obtain rewards from these redeem codes, users will have to head onto the Rewards Redemption Site, a specific website designed for redemption.

Free Fire redeem code for today

2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate is the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPHPVEB4GUQ

Rewards: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

The redeem code is working, and users need to use the codes quickly to attain the rewards.

Note: The redeem codes have specific server restrictions and do not work outside of the specified region.

Steps that you can follow to use the Free Fire redeem code

Listed below is a step-by-step guide to attain the rewards in Free Fire via redeem codes

It is not possible to obtain rewards without using redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: The first step requires you to visit the official website. Next, you will be asked to sign-in on the website through the option listed on it.

Login options on the Rewards Redemption Site include these:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

Guest account holders can first bind their account to one of the aforementioned options and then log in to continue ahead.

Step 2: After that, you will have to insert the code mentioned above.

Insert the code in the text field and then press the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have entered the code, you should tap on the “Confirm” button to complete the procedure. After a dialog box appears, hit the okay button.

Step 4: Rewards for the redeem code will be sent to your Free Fire account and you can claim them via the in-game mail section.

The crate can be opened from the Vault section (Image via Free Fire)

You can open the crate from vault section.

Errors

If an error pops up users will be able to attain rewards (Image via Free Fire)

There are two common errors that you may encounter while using the redeem code:

Server restriction: This error will appear if you try to use a redeem code that is not available for your server.

Invalid: Once the validity of the code is complete, it becomes invalid. As a result, you will face this error.

