Free Fire redeem code on 29th August: How to claim M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate reward today

Free Fire redeem codes serve as the perfect alternative for players to lay their hands on exclusive free rewards at no cost. The developers publish out these redeem codes on the social media handles or live streams of the title.
To obtain rewards from these redeem codes, users will have to head onto the Rewards Redemption Site, a specific website designed for redemption.
Free Fire redeem code for today
Redeem code: MCPHPVEB4GUQ
Rewards: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
The redeem code is working, and users need to use the codes quickly to attain the rewards.
Note: The redeem codes have specific server restrictions and do not work outside of the specified region.
Steps that you can follow to use the Free Fire redeem code
Listed below is a step-by-step guide to attain the rewards in Free Fire via redeem codes
Step 1: The first step requires you to visit the official website. Next, you will be asked to sign-in on the website through the option listed on it.
Login options on the Rewards Redemption Site include these:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Guest account holders can first bind their account to one of the aforementioned options and then log in to continue ahead.
Step 2: After that, you will have to insert the code mentioned above.
Step 3: Once you have entered the code, you should tap on the “Confirm” button to complete the procedure. After a dialog box appears, hit the okay button.
Step 4: Rewards for the redeem code will be sent to your Free Fire account and you can claim them via the in-game mail section.
You can open the crate from vault section.
Errors
There are two common errors that you may encounter while using the redeem code:
Server restriction: This error will appear if you try to use a redeem code that is not available for your server.
Invalid: Once the validity of the code is complete, it becomes invalid. As a result, you will face this error.