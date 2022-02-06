Free Fire redeem code for today (February 6): Get free Red Baseball Cap and Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire redemption codes are one of several ways for many non-spending gamers to obtain a range of in-game items for free. Additionally, players rely on events, but they involve far more effort and time than the use of codes.

The majority of redeem codes are twelve characters in length and contain both alphabetic and numeric characters. Players must promptly use them from the official Rewards Redemption Site unless stated otherwise.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 6)

4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

1) Redeem code – FFCP9MH2QSJK

Rewards – 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Server – Singapore

Red Baseball Cap (Image via Garena)

2) Redeem code – FFCPNZ34BZJW

Rewards – Red Baseball Cap

Server – Singapore

1x Incubator Voucher (Image via Garena)

3) Redeem code – SCHVRR6U7B2V

Rewards – 1x Incubator Voucher

Server – Europe

4) Redeem code – JZEWA4GYQDWV

Rewards – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Server – Europe

The codes are functional and have been tested before being included in this post. Once the code has crossed its expiry date, gamers will encounter a message informing them that the code is invalid.

Note: The code is meant for the specific server and not all players can use it to obtain the rewards. Those who attempt to redeem the code from a server other than the one listed above will receive an error message stating that the code cannot be used in the region.

Easy steps to redeem codes in Free Fire

The steps to redeem the code are as follows:

Log in via one of the six available methods (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After landing on the Rewards Redemption Site, gamers can log in to their Free Fire account. It is not feasible to use the code without signing in.

Additionally, individuals using a guest account must first bind it within the game.

Paste code and press the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After logging in, players should paste one code at a time into the text field and click the confirm button.

If the redemption is successful, a dialog box will appear informing the user about the name of the rewards, and users should press the okay button. Generally, rewards are credited to users' accounts within a few minutes. However, this may take up to 24 hours.

Step 3: Users can sign in to their account to claim the item from the mailbox. Subsequently, they may open the Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate and equip the cap from the vault section.

Edited by R. Elahi