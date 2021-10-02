Free Fire redeem code to get Incubator & Weapon Royale Voucher today (2nd October)

Redeem codes for Free Fire have emerged as one of the most popular means of obtaining free rewards in the Battle Royale title. As a result, they are pretty sought-after, and many users eagerly await new redemption codes from developers.
There are, however, some downsides to them as well. Redeem codes expire after a certain period and are region-specific (working only on the server they are released for).
A couple of new codes have been released recently for Europe, and they provide vouchers.
New Free Fire redeem code for today (specific region)
Here are two new Free Fire redeem codes:
1) 42TPG5PJQF6N: 1x Incubator Voucher
2) N8XDCTJ36M26: 1x Incubator Voucher + 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
Disclaimer: Users must note that these two Free Fire redeem codes are for the European region and players from elsewhere will not be able to use them. Also, they may expire soon, so individuals must redeem them as soon as possible.
A step-by-step on using Free Fire redeem codes
Here is a detailed guide on how players can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes and get the free rewards:
Step 1: Garena has set up a particular website for redemption - the Rewards Redemption Site - which players need to visit. It can be accessed by players using the link provided below.
Official Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.
Step 2: As soon as the site is reached, players must sign in using the same platform linked to their Free Fire account.
Players with guest accounts will need to bind them to redeem their Free Fire redemption code.
Also Read
Step 3: Following the login process, players will need to paste the code into the text box. Next, to complete the redemption process, they need to tap on "Confirm."
Step 4: Gamers can claim items through the in-game mail section of their Free Fire account after a successful redemption.