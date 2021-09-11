Free Fire redeem code to get Lightning Strike loot crate reward today (11 September)

Free Fire offers multiple firearms to users on the battlegrounds. Each boasts numerous attractive gun skins that improve the weapon’s attributes. One way to obtain them is by opening the loot crates from the shop.

A free alternative way to get the gun skin is by utilizing redeem codes to obtain a weapon loot crate, providing various gun skins. The redemption codes have limitations in that they cannot be utilized by players who are not on the server for which they were released.

Free Fire redeem code for today (11 September)

2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPMR6PNGBEQ

Rewards: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

The code was valid at the time of writing, and players must use it quickly to take advantage of this redeem code.

Note: The Free Fire redeem code given above is for users playing on the Singapore Server.

How to use redeem code to get a loot crate

Users playing with guest accounts do not have the option to use the redeem code, and thus, they need to first bind their Free Fire ID to one of the platforms available. Next, they can follow the steps given below to attain the items:

Step 1: It is mandatory to use the Free Fire redemption codes from the Rewards Redemption Site in this link.

Users can use redeem code only after signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The website offers six options for players to sign in to claim the rewards. These are Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

Paste MCPMR6PNGBEQ in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They must copy the redeem code and paste it into the text field before clicking the confirm button.

The loot crate can be retrieved from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Next, users can open Free Fire and collect the gun crate from the mail system.

They can open the crate from the mail system to attain a permanent or temporary MP40 – Lightning Strike, based on their luck.

When gamers from outside the server try attaining the Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate, they will see an error message.

Edited by Ravi Iyer