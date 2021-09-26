Free Fire redeem code to get Punishers Crate loot crate today (26th September)

Characters, pets, skins, cosmetics, and other in-game items are highly in demand among Free Fire users. Players need diamonds to fulfill their desire to get exclusive items within the game, and they must purchase this in-game currency through real money.

Players eagerly await the release of new events. These provide various items, including weapon loot crates and gun skins, which give the upper hand to the users on battlegrounds. Other than events, the redeem code can also offer these items.

Free Fire redeem code for 26 September 2021

1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate is the reward of this code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 87JR8K8AKP64

Rewards: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The code is currently working for players in the NA, US, and SAC servers. Users can also get a permanent gun skin by opening the gun crate, and thus they should make use of the redeem code quickly.

How to use the redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site

Players will need to repeat the instructions given below to attain the rewards in Free Fire via the redeem code:

Step 1: First, users need to head to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. They can use this link to get redirected directly to the respective page.

Players are required to loginto the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: When players reach the page, they must log in using any of the six platforms available.

Those who use a guest account need to bind their Free Fire IDs first and then visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the code.

Players should then paste the respective redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once they have logged in, players should paste the redeem code mentioned above to avoid any error. Next, they can tap on the "Confirm" option.

Step 4: After the code is successfully redeemed, individuals can boot up the Free Fire application and claim the gun through the in-game mail section. Later this can be opened to attain the rewards.

After the code is rendered invalid, users cannot attain the gun crate as an error message will be displayed. On the other hand, players will get another error if they have attempted to gain the rewards through this code.

Edited by Srijan Sen