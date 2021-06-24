Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server (June 24th): FF rewards for today

The release of the Free Fire redeem code is rejoiced by players. These often provide a set of exciting rewards, which can comprise of anything from gun skins all the way to a permanent character.

Redeem codes released by Garena will only work on a particular server. In addition, players must be quick to claim rewards through them, as all of them can be used to a given extent.

This article provides the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 24th)

Redeem code: TJ57OSSDN5AP

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Validity: This Free Fire redeem code expires at 12:30 PM IST on June 24th, 2021.

Note: This is the code for the Indian server. It should be noted that players from any other region are not eligible to use it.

Steps to use the Free Fire redeem code

Here’s a guide that players can follow to use the redeem code in Free Fire to obtain rewards.

Step 1: Here is the link to the Rewards Redemption Website. Players need to visit it to use the redeem code.

Players are required to sign in using any of the methods in order to use the redeem code

Step 2: For the redemption procedure, users must sign in to their Free Fire ID through one of the available platforms, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: After logging in, players must paste the given code in the text field that appears on the screen.

Players will have to paste the aforementioned code into the text field

Step 4: Then, users must tap on the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, press ok.

Step 5: Most of the time, the rewards are sent to the account within a few minutes. However, in some instances, it may take up to 24 hours to reflect in their account.

Errors and notes

Sometimes players encounter error messages

Guest users will have to bind their accounts to one of the available platforms to become eligible to use the redeem code.

If players attempt to use a code that is not meant for their server, they will face an error message that will state, “This code cannot be used in your region.”

Once the usage deadline has been surpassed, an error message will appear on the screen during the redemption process.

Edited by Shaheen Banu