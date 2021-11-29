Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (29 November): Get free gloo wall skin, character, and more

The Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 concluded yesterday, with HQ Esports winning the title by a narrow margin of two points. Fans had a great time seeing the strongest Asian teams compete in seven rounds of fierce matches.

Players reached all the live viewership milestones set by the developers, with live watching surpassing 600k viewers, implying a plethora of free rewards. A new redeem code for the Indian server has been released and is still functional.

Working Free Fire India server redeem code

Redeem code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

Rewards: Brave Crystal, Rare Crystal, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

This Free Fire redeem code will expire on 29 November at 1:59 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Therefore, users only have a few hours before it expires, so they must use it at the earliest.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem code

Irrespective of the server, gamers are required to follow the list of steps provided below:

Step 1: As stated by the developers, the given code is meant to be utilized only via the official website and not within the game. So, the first step for the players is to open the webpage by using this link.

Using guest account is not possible to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, it is obligatory to sign in to their respective Free Fire IDs to get the rewards.

Paste the code in the text field to avoid error (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users can paste the code in the text field to avoid any typing errors. Subsequently, they may hit the confirm button to redeem the codes successfully. Moreover, when a dialog box appears, revealing the same, click the okay button.

Step 4: Later, players can boot up the game to collect the rewards from the in-game mail.

However, it is worth emphasizing that they have to redeem the Crystals from the events section to attain other rewards.

Step 5: They can open events, select esports, and collect the rewards from the individual sections.

Available rewards for India server

Brave Crystal (One out of four)

The four prizes (Image via Free Fire)

Kapella

Alvaro

Hunter in the Sky

Speedster Bunny

Rare Crystal for India

The rewards option for 600k watching (Image via Free Fire)

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Chicken

3000x Universal

After receiving the rewards, gamers can select them until 30 December from the events section.

