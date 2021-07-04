Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (July 4th): Today's Pro League rewards revealed

Free Fire Pro League tournament is underway, and day 4 has drawn to a close. This time around, the developers have an exciting event for the players relating to the FFPL Dream Team Challenge tournament. It provides them a shot at procuring attractive rewards for free.

As part of this event, users are required to create a team of 6 players for a given match day, and these total scores will determine the user's overall total, enabling them to bag rewards according to their rank.

There are additional power-ups that will significantly increase the overall points earned. Here is the redeem code for one such power-up.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 4th)

Triple Captain power up in Free Fire

Redeem code: FFPLOWHANSMA

Rewards: Triple Captain power up

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is only valid up until 11:59 PM IST on July 4th, 2021. After the deadline has expired, the code will be useless as it will expire.

It is essential to emphasize that the given redeem code works only on the Indian server and has to be claimed in-game.

How to utilize this Free Fire redeem code for the power-up

Users must follow the instructions given below if they wish to acquire the power-up in the FFPL Dream Team Challenge:

Step 1: Players should first open the game’s event section through the calendar icon present on the right side of the screen.

Users should tap on the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: After that, they would have to press the ‘Esports’ tab and click on the 'FFPL Dream Team Challenge’ button. Click the “Go-To” option.

Press "Go To"

Step 3: Users will be redirected to the interface of the event. They should then press the “Power-up redemption’ option located in the top-right corner.

Users must press the 'Power-up redemption' button

Step 4: A pop-up will appear asking them to enter the redemption code. Paste the code mentioned above and click the “Confirm” button.

Players should paste the code or manually enter it into the text field.

Step 5: Players will receive the reward of the code.

Users will face an error message stating that the code is not valid after its expiry. There’s no way around it, and they’d no longer be able to use the code.

