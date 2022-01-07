Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (7 January 2022): Today's rewards revealed

Redeem codes have the potential to provide virtually anything with Free Fire. Therefore players are always on the hunt for any potential opportunity to take advantage of them.

The recently started FFPL Dream Event offers them a chance to win exclusive rewards for free depending on the rank of their teams.

The event features two power-ups, Triple Captain and Bonus 10 points, which play a vital role in helping gamers get additional points and earn better placements. However, these can only be obtained through special redeem codes.

New Free Fire India server redeem code

The 1x Triple Captain power-up (Image via Garena)

FFPLOJEUFHSI – Triple Captain power-up

Note: This code is exclusive to the Indian server and cannot be claimed via the Rewards Redemptions Site.

Easy guide to attaining power-ups through the redeem code

Since the code is exclusive to the FFPL Dream Team event within Free Fire, gamers can only obtain the reward if they enter the code within the event interface. They must follow these procedures while redeeming the given code:

Step 1: After Free Fire is loaded on their devices, users should sign in to their accounts and open the events section.

Step 2: Next, they must hit the go-to button under FFPL Dream Team in the Esports tab.

Step 3: Once the web event loads, players must select the Power-Up Redemption code option, and a box will appear.

Paste the given Free Fire redeem code here (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can paste the redeem code provided above and click the confirm button to complete the redemption.

They will receive Triple Captain power-ups as a reward.

FFPL Dream Team event explained

The FFPL 2021 Dream Team event (Image via Garena)

The FFPL Dream Team is an event where users must set up their teams for the 6-match day and grand finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. They will earn points based on the selected players' performances.

It is similar to the Dream Team event during the FFPL 2021 Summer. However, the team size has been reduced to four, and features about the influencers' dream team and suggested picks have been incorporated.

Edited by Ravi Iyer