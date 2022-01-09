Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (9 January 2022): Steps to claiming rewards easily

The first day of Free Fire Pro League Winter 2021 came to a close yesterday, with Chemin Esports taking first place on the leaderboard after completion of day 1. TSM and Zero Degree closely follow them.

Players will have an exciting FFPL Dream Team event around this iteration of the tournament, providing gamers with the opportunity to win several prizes, including bundles. However, power-ups are essential in influencing the points earned by users on a particular day.

Free Fire India server redeem code (9 January 2022)

The reward for latest Free Fire redeem code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFPLWIEDUSNH

Rewards: 10x Bonus Points

In order to avoid missing out on this opportunity, users should use the code as soon as possible to get a power-up.

Users will find more redeem codes here.

Note: The redeem code is only meant for players from the Indian server and can only be claimed through the special FFPL Dream Team event. As a result, users worldwide are not eligible to use it.

Guide to using this redeem code in Free Fire

Unlike all other redeem codes within Free Fire that must be redeemed through the official Rewards Redemption Site, these are designed to be claimed within the game. All gamers who want to acquire power-ups can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Players can open the game and sign in to their respective IDs. Once the Free Fire has been loaded, open the events by tapping on the calendar option.

Pressing the go to button will open the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the Esports tab and hit the go-to button under FFPL Dream Team.

Users can enter the code after pressing on Power-Up Redemption option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the web event loads up on the screen, gamers should select the Power-Up Redemption option.

Enter FFPLWIEDUSNH and press confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they can paste FFPLWIEDUSNH in the text field to avoid any error.

Step 5: Users can click the confirm button to get the power-up. Once the code expires, they will not be able to attain the rewards.

They can use the power-up for any match of their choice by selecting it from the power-up section.

