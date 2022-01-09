Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (9 January 2022): Today's rewards revealed

The second Match Day of the ongoing Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter has come to an end. The audience got to witness six thrilling games in which teams fought tooth and nail, with multiple changes in the overall standings.

Furthermore, users also had the opportunity to participate in the FFPL Dream Team Event. They could do so by building their own squad of professional players to collect points based on their performance, and subsequently earning rewards. Power-ups are essential as these can provide a boost in points and fetch several rewards.

A new redeem code for one such power-up has been released.

Free Fire India server redeem code

1x Triple Captain power-up (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFPLWERNSHLT

Rewards: 1x Triple Captain power-up

Here are some of the previously-available redeem codes for power-ups released over the last few days:

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFPLWIEDUSNH

Note: The codes cannot be used by players worldwide and is only restricted to Indian server users.

Instructions to get power-up using Free Fire redeem code

Utilizing this Free Fire redeem code is not too difficult, and gamers can quickly redeem it through the event interface within the game by following these steps:

Step 1: First and foremost, players need to access the FFPL Dream Team Event interface. Users can do this by clicking on the event option and then pressing the go-to button under the FFPL Dream Team section below the events tab.

FFPL Dream Team provides gamers with several rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event interface opens, gamers have to click on the Power-up Redemption option present in the top-right corner of the screen. A box will appear on the screen where gamers need to enter the Free Fire redeem code.

It is better to paste the Free Fire redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can paste this redeem code in the text field to avoid any potential typing error.

Step 4: Finally, users are required to click on the Confirm button in order to finish the redemption process. A congratulatory message will be displayed along with the name of the given reward.

They can utilize the received power-ups for any desired match to receive a bonus.

