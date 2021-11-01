Free Fire redeem code rewards for Indian server from Redemption Site (November 1, 2021)

Free Fire redeem codes often act as the most efficient approach for gamers to get a wide variety of free rewards. As a result, the codes are highly sought after among the community of the battle royale title. Furthermore, they are generally issued by developers upon the achievement of a specific milestone.
Garena recently released a music video called “Kill Chori” as part of their Diwali campaign. Three viewership milestones were made available, all of which were crossed. A redeem code rewarding players with three exclusive items has consequently been provided.
How to get free rewards using the new Free Fire Indian server redeem code
Redeem code for Indian server: X99TK56XDJ4X
Here’s the list of rewards that the players will be receiving:
1) 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
2) M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin
3) Black Rose Rocker Bundle
The developers have mentioned no validity period. However, the players have to use the redeem code as soon as possible to get the rewards.
Steps of redemption
Step 1: Rewards Redemption Site has been created by Garena to use the Free Fire redeem code. As a result, players have to visit it to use the latest one.
Clicking on this link will take gamers to the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: After reaching the page, the user must sign in through a login method. The options offered are:
- Apple ID
- VK
- Huawei ID
Step 3: Once the login is complete, gamers can paste the redeem code for the Indian server and press the “Confirm” option to go ahead with the redemption.
Step 4: As the final step, they can open Free Fire to claim the rewards via the in-game mail.
The items can take up to 24 hours to be delivered to their accounts. However, they are sent immediately most of the time.
Disclaimer: The aforementioned redeem code only works for users who belong to the Indian Free Fire server.