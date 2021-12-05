Free Fire redeem code rewards for today (December 5): Claim free emote and skins easily

The Free Fire redeem code is a mix of 12 characters consisting of capital letters and numbers. The players have relied on these codes for a while to get the items that would not be possible without spending diamonds and thus have a great significance.

The limited validity makes it difficult for gamers to find a working code. Thus, users actively look for one belonging to their server.

Working Free Fire redeem code as of 5 December 2021

The functioning code is for Indonesia and provides multiple special tokens/crystals that may be used to get a wide range of items for free.

Working redeem code

FFACIDCAWJBZ

Rewards

The tokens can be redeemed for several items (Image via Free Fire)

2x Green Star Token (Can be used to get 2x Weapon Royale Voucher and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher)

Brave Crystal (Can be used to get one of the four Kapella, Alvaro, Hunter in Sky and Speedster Bunny)

Sky Crystal (Can be used to get one of the four AK47 – Pumpkin Flames, Gloo Wall – Hysteria, Chicken emote and, 3000x Universal Fragments)

The redeem code is only valid today, so if you have not used it already, you should swiftly redeem it to take advantage. The code belongs to the Indonesian server. Thus, you should avoid redeeming the code if you are from another region.

Steps to get the rewards

Most Free Fire users already know the exact steps to use the redemption code to attain the rewards. If you are unsure about the steps, you may follow the guide given below to avoid any possible errors.

Step 1: You can visit Free Fire’s website through this link. However, it is essential to ensure that you are not using a guest account. In this scenario, you will not be eligible to get the rewards.

Step 2: After the website has loaded, you can go ahead and sign in to your Free Fire account. You are presented with multiple options for the same.

Step 3: Next, you may enter the code and press the confirm button to redeem it.

Once the redemption is successful, developers will send the corresponding items to your mail.

The four items available for Sky Crystal (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can collect the items and then use the tokens to redeem the items from the event section.

If you try to get the rewards tomorrow, you will get an error due to the code’s expiration.

Edited by Srijan Sen