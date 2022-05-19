Free Fire Redeem code site, redemption guide, and best rewards in May 2022

With Free Fire redeem codes, non-spending users may quickly acquire premium and exclusive cosmetics without spending the game's premium currency. These are essentially 12 or 16 characters long alphanumeric codes which generally have to be used through the official webpage.

After that, the rewards will be posted to the account within 24 hours; thus, the redemption involves minimal effort. This makes it easy for even inexperienced players who cannot complete the more complex event tasks to obtain the items.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, users from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. To enjoy playing the battle royale title, they may sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

Using the Free Fire redeem code from the Rewards Redemption Site is not the most challenging task and takes a few minutes to complete once users are aware of the steps. New players can follow the instructions outlined below to get the rewards:

Step 1: If users are still using a guest account, the first task they should undertake involves linking their ID to one of the many methods through the settings section in the game. Individuals can proceed to the next step if they do not fall into this category.

Step 2: Players need to access the Rewards Redemption Site as most of the codes need to be redeemed through the site unless specified by the developers.

Gamers need to sign in before entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals must sign into their Free Fire account before redeeming the code. The available options on the webpage are:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Step 4: Once players have successfully signed in, they may paste the redeem code released to their region and click the confirm button.

If users do not adhere to the server restrictions for a particular redeem code, they will receive an error during the redemption process and cannot proceed ahead.

Step 5: Users will be presented with a message box with details about the rewards after a successful redemption. If they encounter an error, they will not be able to redeem the given reward.

Best redeem code rewards in 2022

Thunder Electrified Bundle (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem codes may provide any item within the battle royale title, including outfits, diamonds, skins, cosmetics, etc. Here are a few of the best rewards released so far this year:

SFS29ERU9TDS – Musical Monkey

94UBT7YAGUHZ – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

FFPL72XC2SWE – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

FFCPNZ34BZJW – Red Baseball Cap

GCNVA2PDRGRZ – 2x Jersey Bundle B

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P – Thunder Electrified Bundle

FF11MB2C3DTG – Soul of Andes backpack and Royal Force Loot Crate

BTSQVQC45GEB – Dashing Illusion Pin

MCPTFNXZF4TA – Golden Sledge surfboard

MCPTTZXZZC5R – TH Championship T-Shirt

Edited by Srijan Sen