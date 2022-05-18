How to get free gun skins, emotes, loot box, and more legendary Free Fire MAX rewards in May 2022

Garena keeps Free Fire MAX filled, intending to keep the players engaged in the battle royale title by enticing the player base by offering premium items free of cost. The past few weeks have been fascinating for gamers, beginning with the BTS partnership, the Ramadan festivities, and the FFWS 2022 Sentosa activities.

Users can now acquire multiple legendary rewards, and Garena will incorporate many more in the next few days. Here is a complete overview of the gun skins, emotes, loot boxes and other legendary rewards they can get in the MAX version.

How to get legendary gun skins, emote and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

Haven Warrior Loot Box (Champion Training)

Champion Training event (Image via Garena)

Champion Training is one of the more recent events in Free Fire MAX that involves eliminating a given number of opponents to receive various rewards. This includes the Haven Warrior Loot Box as a reward for eliminating 50 foes in any game mode until 22 May to receive it.

Haven Guardian Loot Box and Weight of Victory (FFWS Top-Up)

New FFWS Top Up event (Image via Garena)

The FFWS Top Up event started on 12 May 2022 in Free Fire MAX and has been one of the better events in its category in recent times. It provides two legendary rewards to gamers for acquiring diamonds until its conclusion on 18 May, i.e., today.

Gamers will receive a Haven Guardian Loot Box to acquire 100 diamonds and a Weight of Victory emote to obtain 300 diamonds.

Gun skin (Login for Gun Skin)

Gamers can get a gun skin for free (Image via Garena)

Like the login event providing a permanent pet skin, the developers will also offer a legendary gun skin to the users. They will have to log in to their account on 23 May 2022 to claim one of the three-gun skins of their choice.

The available ones are:

M4A1 – Glacier Netherworld

UMP – Zebra Papercut

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind

Users are advised not to miss out on this event as it will not take more than a minute to get the legendary skin through this event.

Magic Cube (Claim Free Magic Cube)

Free Magic Cube translates to a permanent outfit (Image via Garena)

Free Magic Cube is one of the most exciting items up for grabs in Free Fire MAX and can be acquired through the upcoming event. Players will have to play the battle royale title for 15 minutes between 25 and 26 May to get it.

Users can subsequently exchange the cube for a permanent outfit from the Magic Cube tab in the redeem section of the store. Essentially, the developers offer a permanent outfit via this event.

Bronze Horse Loot Box and Premium Room Card (Added Extra Rewards)

Beside the bundle, users can get a legendary loot box (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX players have been grinding through the tasks to acquire the special Flame token since late April 2022. Gamers can trade these for multiple items, including a gun skin bundle, among several other items.

The two legendary rewards in this segment include Bronze Horse Loot Box and Premium Room Card. Gamers will need 15 Flame tokens for the former, while the latter will be available for exchange at 10 Flame tokens.

Edited by Srijan Sen