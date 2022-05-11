How to get free Bronze Horse loot box (legendary) in Free Fire and FF MAX

In recent weeks, Garena has implemented several exclusive events in Free Fire MAX to encourage players to switch to their superior offering. One of these was added back in April 2022 and requires gamers to collect Flame Tokens which can be exchanged for multiple rewards, including gun skin, backpack, and more.

The developers have added to the list of rewards that gamers may acquire by exchanging these tokens. Additional items include a permanent bundle, legendary treasure box, and even an emote, which is great when offered to the players for free.

Steps to get a free Bronze Horse loot box in Free Fire MAX

The Bronze Horse loot box is one of Free Fire MAX's recently introduced extra awards. It is redeemable until 25 May 2022 and costs 15 Flame Tokens. Besides the loot box, gamers can also get the following items:

MAX Raycatcher Bundle for 25x Flame Tokens

Premium Room Card (Time limit – 3 hours) for 10x Flame Tokens

Soul Shaking emote for 15x Flame Tokens

The missions to collect these tokens have been underway since 22 April, and the tasks involve the following:

Play a game to receive a Flame Token

Kills enemies three times to obtain a Flame Token

Achieve Booyah once in Clash Squad mode to obtain a Flame Token

Play the game for 30 minutes to obtain a Flame Token

Achieve Booyah three times to obtain a Flame Token

Play the game for 60 minutes to obtain a Flame Token

Gamers may collect six Flame Tokens every day in Free Fire MAX until 25 May 2022. As a result, even those users to have not yet started their journey of collecting the tokens stand a chance to get the bundle, loot box, and emote for free.

Steps to collect the token and exchange it for Bronze Horse loot box and other rewards

Once the tokens have been accumulated, players can proceed to claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

After completing the missions in Free Fire MAX, users may follow these instructions:

Step 1: They should open the event tab and select the FF MAX Rewards tab. Gamers may collect the tokens through the “Collect Tokens” by clicking the claim button beside the mission.

Step 2: Players need to redeem the loot box and other newly introduced rewards through another tab – Added Extra Rewards.

Step 3: Individuals can click the claim button to receive these.

Other rewards that users can collect

Kar98K – The Executioner

Little Dino backpack

Premium Room Card (Time limit - 3 hours)

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Random Loadout Loot Crate

All the items available for exchange through Flame Tokens are worth the effort required. Players should not pass these items as completing the missions will not take much of their time.

