How to get rare Soul Shaking emote for free in Free Fire MAX this week

Emotes are one of the items in Free Fire MAX that most gamers are interested in obtaining. New ones are introduced on a reasonably frequent basis. However, in most cases, players must spend diamonds to acquire them within the game.

However, emotes are given out for free in some cases, like events and redeem codes. One of the ongoing events on the Indian server features the rare Soul Shaking emote, and players can obtain it by completing the simple task of accumulating a certain amount of tokens.

Free Fire MAX guide: Obtaining Soul Shaking emote for free

Here's the event featuring the Soul Shaking emote and other rewards (Image via Garena)

The MAX exclusive event began on 22 April, but a fresh set of prizes, including the Soul Shaking emote, were introduced recently as part of the ‘Added Extra Rewards’ section. Here are the specifics on how to receive the newly made available items:

Collect 25x Flame Tokens: MAX Raycatcher Bundle Collect 15x Flame Tokens: Bronze Horse Collect 10x Flame Tokens: Premium Room Card (Time Limit) Collect 15x Flame Tokens: Soul Shaking emote

Tokens can be collected by players after completing the missions (Image via Garena)

Accordingly, to obtain the emote, players will need to earn a total of 15x Flame Tokens, which they can acquire by completing specific missions. Listed below are the exact details on the same:

Play 1 game: 1x Flame Token

Kill enemies three times: 1x Flame Token

Booyah 1 time: 1x Flame Token

Play 30 minutes: 1x Flame Token

Booyah 3 times: 1x Flame Token

Play 60 minutes: 1x Flame Token

Users must take advantage of this remarkable opportunity to acquire these exclusive rewards for free since chances like this do not come along very often within the game.

Steps to claim and equip Soul Shaking emote

After gamers have accumulated a given number of tokens, these are the simple steps that they can follow to attain the emote:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and visit the "Events" section by clicking on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side.

Step 2: Next, select the "Added Extra Rewards" event and tap on the "Exchange" button next to the Soul Shaking emote.

Step 3: Later, the emote can be equipped by visiting the "Vault" section.

After completing all of these procedures, players will be able to use the relevant emote when playing matches in Free Fire MAX.

