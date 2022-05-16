How to get free Haven Warrior Loot box (Legendary) in Free Fire MAX in India

Whenever a new collaboration or tournament gets underway, Free Fire and its MAX variant schedule many events and activities for the players. One way they can keep gamers engaged in the battle royale title is by offering a range of free rewards.

The start of FFWS 2022 Sentosa has led to an infusion of new themed cosmetics, which gamers can grab through various events. One of the newly unveiled items includes the Haven Warrior Loot Box, which individuals can acquire via the Champion Training event, starting today, i.e., 16 May 2022.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire. They may play the MAX version instead.

How to get Haven Warrior Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

The Haven Warrior Loot Box is one of the many rewards offered in the newly commenced Champion Training event. The event will be available until one day after the completion of the FFWS 2022 Sentosa - 22 May - and requires that gamers eliminate a specified number of enemies.

The rewards given at each kill milestone are as follows:

Kill enemies 10 times to get 1x Pet Food

Kill enemies 20 times to get Scan Playcard (7 days)

Kill enemies 35 times to get 3x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)

Kill enemies 50 times to get Haven Warrior Loot Box

Thus, users must eliminate 50 foes over the course of several days to obtain the special themed collectable. The free item can be obtained quite easily, as players simply have to make minor progress everyday.

Steps to collect the rewards

After a player has completed a certain mission, they can receive a reward by following the procedures as listed below:

Step 1: Open the events tab in Free Fire MAX by tapping the calendar option.

Step 2: Select and navigate through the FF World Series 2022 tab and click on the Champion Training option.

Visit the event and claim the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them. Subsequently equip the loot box through the collection tab in the vault section.

Players should not pass up any opportunity to win cosmetic items given away as part of the FFWS events, including this loot box. These are rarely offered again for free.

Other FFWS rewards

The Haven Guardian Bundle is the reward most players have their eyes on. This particular costume is available for exchange in the Miraculous store for FFWS Green Tickets. Gamers are already on track to collect the required tickets to obtain the bundle once the store opens on 21 May, 2022.

Apart from that, there’s a top-up event rewarding a free legendary emote and loot box. Readers can find a list of more rewards here.

Edited by Saman